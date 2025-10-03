Miami vs Florida State odds, pick & line moves

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 9:16 am by Michael Cash

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Game Snapshot

Matchup: No. 3 Miami Hurricanes at No. 18 Florida State Seminoles

No. 3 Miami Hurricanes at No. 18 Florida State Seminoles Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 4, 2025 — 7:30 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium (Tallahassee, FL)

Miami vs Florida State odds — Opening numbers

Spread (open): Miami −6.5 (some early −7)

Miami −6.5 (some early −7) Moneyline (open): Miami ~−220 / Florida State ~+180

Miami ~−220 / Florida State ~+180 Total (open): 54.5

54.5 Notes: Books hung Miami just under a full TD with an Over set in the mid-50s.

Miami vs Florida State betting line — Current market

Spread (now): Miami −4.5 (range −4 to −5)

Miami −4.5 Moneyline (now): ~Miami −188 / Florida State +158

~Miami −188 / Florida State +158 Total (now): 54.5 (some 54.0 or 55.0)

54.5 Market read: Early FSU interest trimmed the spread off the opener; totals holding mid-50s with light two-way play.

💸 Hunt the best number across books: See the full odds board 🏈

Public tickets — Miami vs Florida State splits

ATS tickets: Slight majority on Miami at −4.5; dog buyback appears when shops hit +5.

Slight majority on Miami at −4.5; dog buyback appears when shops hit +5. Total tickets: Balanced to a modest Over lean at 54.5.

Balanced to a modest Over lean at 54.5. Read: If the market tests −4 widely, expect Miami tickets to spike; at −5, interest evens out.

Injuries & weather

Miami: Front seven rotation trending healthy; WR depth monitored through walkthroughs.

Front seven rotation trending healthy; WR depth monitored through walkthroughs. Florida State: A couple of defensive backfield questionables; check final statuses on game day.

A couple of defensive backfield questionables; check final statuses on game day. Weather: Warm evening in Tallahassee, light wind; conditions favor a clean offensive script.

Trends that matter

Miami’s defense has lived in the top-10 efficiency tier; market’s mid-50s total accounts for explosive plays on both sides.

Home dogs in this rivalry have drawn late support when the spread sits between +4 and +6.

First halves often play tighter than full-game closes with early scripted drives and cautious tempo.

Expert pick & buy points

Pick: Miami −4.5 (flat). The trench edge plus drive-finishing advantage nudges this toward the Canes inside five.

Buy up to: −5 (trim stake at −5.5)

−5 (trim stake at −5.5) Sell down to: −4 if you need a parlay leg

−4 if you need a parlay leg Alt options: Over 54 lean if you can capture 54.0 at standard juice.

🏈 Build your card with the best available prices: Shop lines now 💰

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.