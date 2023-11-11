Miami vs. Florida State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Miami heads to Tallahassee to face #4 Florida State at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on ABC. Can the Seminoles cover the 14.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Miami vs. Florida State betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Miami is 6-3 straight up this season and 4-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas A&M and their worst loss came against Georgia Tech.

Florida State is 9-0 straight up this season and 6-3 against the spread. Their best win came against LSU, and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Miami vs. Florida State Matchup & Betting Odds

127 Miami Hurricanes (+14.5) at 128 Florida State Seminoles (-14.5); o/u 51.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

TV: ABC

Miami vs. Florida State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Florida State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

Miami backup tight end Elijah Arroyo missed the team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s game against Florida State. Arroyo is second on the depth chart behind starting tight end Cam McCormick.

Miami wide receiver Ray Ray Joseph and running back Ajay Allen are both probable to play this weekend after dealing with undisclosed injuries. Joseph has 6 catches for 36 yards this season while Allen has 58 carries for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns on the campaign.

Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

Florida State could be without several wide receivers on Saturday. Seminoles wideouts Johnny Wilson, Keon Coleman, Hykeem Williams, and Deuce Spann are all questionable for Saturday’s game with undisclosed injuries. The biggest loss of the four would be Keon Coleman, who leads the ACC with 9 touchdown receptions this season. The next biggest loss would be Johnny Wilson. Wilson is second on the team with 415 receiving yards this year. He’s missed the club’s last two games.

Miami vs. Florida State Betting Trends

The over is 7-3 in Florida State’s last 10 games.

The under is 8-2 in the last 10 games between Miami and Florida State.

Miami is 10-8 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Florida State is 11-13 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Miami vs. Florida State Betting Prediction

This is a big rivalry game for both schools. Typically you can disregard the teams’ records and their recent results when it comes to a rivalry game of this magnitude. Miami is coming off a 20-6 loss to NC State last weekend, and that’s likely why this line is so high. I think oddsmakers are counting on bettors displaying recency bias here.

Miami is actually 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games against Florida State. I know that things are different now than they were back then, but Miami has either won outright or covered the spread in 5 of their last 8 games against Florida State. In a season where all but 2 of Florida State’s 9 wins have come by 14 points or more, I like the Hurricanes to keep it within 2 touchdowns in Tallahassee this weekend.