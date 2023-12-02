Miami Ohio vs. Toledo MAC Championship Odds & Prediction

Is 7.5 too many points to lay with the Rockets in Saturday’s Miami Ohio vs. Toledo matchup? The MAC Championship will be held at 12:00 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

311 Miami Ohio Redhawks (+7.5) at 312 Toledo Rockets (-7.5); o/u 44.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: ESPN

Miami Ohio vs. Toledo Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Toledo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Ohio Redhawks Game Notes

Aveon Smith went 14-for-24 for 170 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, along with eight rushing yards, Saturday against Ball State. Smith continues to manage the game starting in place of the injured Brett Gabbert (leg). He’ll have to find another level if the RedHawks are going to beat Toledo in the MAC title game next Saturday.

Toledo Rockets Game Notes

Dequan Finn went 9-for-17 for 97 yards and a touchdown, along with 24 rushing yards, against Central Michigan on Friday. Finn didn’t have to do much, as the Rockets averaged 6.1 yards per carry on the ground. Toledo now heads into the MAC title game Dec. 2 against Miami of Ohio.

Miami Ohio vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Miami-OH is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games

Miami-OH is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games

Toledo is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Toledo is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Miami Ohio vs. Toledo Betting Prediction

Take Toledo. The Rockets have covered in four out of their last five games against the Redhawks, who have also dropped four out of their last five games versus Toledo straight up. The Rockets are also 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games overall and are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games when facing an opponent from the MAC East.

Miami Ohio vs. Toledo Prediction: TOLEDO ROCKETS -7.5