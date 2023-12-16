Miami Ohio vs. Appalachian State Myrtle Beach Bowl Prediction

The Mountaineers are a 6.5-point favorite against the Redhawks in Saturday’s Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET. Will they cover in this Miami Ohio vs. Appalachian State matchup or is there a smarter bet on the board for today?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

205 Miami Ohio Redhawks (+6.5) at 206 Appalachian State Mountaineers (-6.5); o/u 41.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Miami Ohio vs. Appalachian State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Miami Ohio. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Ohio Redhawks Game Notes

Henry Hesson will be the starting quarterback for Miami (OH)’s bowl game Saturday against Appalachian State, Jack Schmelzinger of The Miami Student reports.

Miami (OH) lost Brett Gabbert and Aveon Smith to a leg injury and the transfer portal, respectively. So without them available, Hesson is the team’s next man up at quarterback. The sophomore has not logged an in-game pass since 2022, when he logged two completions for 37 yards.

Appalachian State Mountaineers Game Notes

Joey Aguilar completed 23 of 36 passes for 296 yards, four touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 55-27 win against Georgia Southern.

Aguilar accounted for at least three touchdowns for a sixth straight contest as Appalachian State blew out Georgia Southern to earn a spot in the Sun Belt Championship. Aguilar will finish the regular season with 3,271 passing yards and a 33:9 TD:INT while adding 274 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns across 12 outings.

Miami Ohio vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

The Redhawks is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Miami-OH is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games

The Mountaineers is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Appalachian State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Miami Ohio vs. Appalachian State Betting Prediction

Take Miami Ohio. The Redhawks are a covering machine. They’ve covered in 10 out of their last 12 games overall, which includes a mark of 8-2 ATS over their last 10 games. They’ve also won nine out of their last 10 games straight up and are a perfect 6-0 against the number in their last six games played in December.

Miami Ohio vs. Appalachian State Prediction: MIAMI-OHIO REDHAWKS +6.5