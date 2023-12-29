Memphis vs. Iowa State AutoZone Liberty Bowl Odds & Prediction

Is 10.5 too many points to lay with the Cyclones in Friday’s Memphis vs. Iowa State AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET? Or can the Cyclones be trusted by bettors as a double-digit favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

261 Memphis Tigers (+10.5) vs. 262 Iowa State Cyclones (-10.5); o/u 57.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Memphis vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Memphis. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Memphis Tigers Game Notes

Seth Henigan announced Saturday on his personal Twitter account that he will return to Memphis for the 2024 season. Henigan closed out the 2023 regular season with for 3,516 yards and a 28:9 TD:INT ratio, adding 88 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns on the round. He will remain under center for a final season in 2024 but still has a bowl game ahead to add to his season totals.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Rocco Becht completed 8 of 12 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 42-35 win against Kansas State.

Becht, a Florida-native, played in his first game ever involving snow. It didn’t slow down the Iowa State offense at all as they rolled off 42 points and Becht tied a season-high with three touchdown passes. The redshirt freshman has been a pleasant surprise for the Cyclones this year and will have the opportunity to end it on a high note in a bowl game.

Memphis vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Memphis’s last 5 games

Memphis is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Iowa State is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

The Cyclones are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Memphis vs. Iowa State Betting Prediction

Take Iowa State. Look, I know it’s Iowa State and I know 10.5 is a lot to lay with a team that is 7-5. But ask yourself: Why is a 7-5 team laying so many points in a bowl game? Especially one as nondescript as Iowa State?

One reason is because ISU’s roster heading into today’s bowl is relatively intact. Out of the non-playoff teams, the Cyclones are one of the more complete teams from a transfer portal/opt-out standpoint. They also improved throughout the season. Their passing game was more explosive and effective, while the ground game came alive. ISU scored 27 or more points on seven occasions this season.

Memphis can’t stop the run, which will be problematic against Iowa State. The Tigers allow 168 rushing yards per game while also coughing up 29 points per contest. The Cyclones will take advantage of this Memphis defense and when they do, 10.5 won’t feel like such a large hill to climb.

Memphis vs. Iowa State Prediction: IOWA STATE CYCLONES -10.5