Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Memphis vs. Iowa State AutoZone Liberty Bowl Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Memphis vs. Iowa State

    Is 10.5 too many points to lay with the Cyclones in Friday’s Memphis vs. Iowa State AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET? Or can the Cyclones be trusted by bettors as a double-digit favorite?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    261 Memphis Tigers (+10.5) vs. 262 Iowa State Cyclones (-10.5); o/u 57.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

    Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

    TV: ESPN/ESPN+

    Memphis vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Memphis. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Memphis Tigers Game Notes

    Seth Henigan announced Saturday on his personal Twitter account that he will return to Memphis for the 2024 season. Henigan closed out the 2023 regular season with for 3,516 yards and a 28:9 TD:INT ratio, adding 88 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns on the round. He will remain under center for a final season in 2024 but still has a bowl game ahead to add to his season totals.

    Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

    Rocco Becht completed 8 of 12 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 42-35 win against Kansas State.

    Becht, a Florida-native, played in his first game ever involving snow. It didn’t slow down the Iowa State offense at all as they rolled off 42 points and Becht tied a season-high with three touchdown passes. The redshirt freshman has been a pleasant surprise for the Cyclones this year and will have the opportunity to end it on a high note in a bowl game.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Memphis’s last 5 games

    Memphis is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

    Iowa State is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

    The Cyclones are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

    Memphis vs. Iowa State Betting Prediction

    Take Iowa State. Look, I know it’s Iowa State and I know 10.5 is a lot to lay with a team that is 7-5. But ask yourself: Why is a 7-5 team laying so many points in a bowl game? Especially one as nondescript as Iowa State?

    One reason is because ISU’s roster heading into today’s bowl is relatively intact. Out of the non-playoff teams, the Cyclones are one of the more complete teams from a transfer portal/opt-out standpoint. They also improved throughout the season. Their passing game was more explosive and effective, while the ground game came alive. ISU scored 27 or more points on seven occasions this season.

    Memphis can’t stop the run, which will be problematic against Iowa State. The Tigers allow 168 rushing yards per game while also coughing up 29 points per contest. The Cyclones will take advantage of this Memphis defense and when they do, 10.5 won’t feel like such a large hill to climb.

    Memphis vs. Iowa State Prediction: IOWA STATE CYCLONES -10.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com