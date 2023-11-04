LSU vs. Alabama Week 10 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The LSU Tigers will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Are the Tide a good bet to cover as 3-point home favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our LSU vs. Alabama prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

383 LSU (+3.0) at 384 Alabama (-3.0); o/u 62.0

7:45 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: CBS

LSU vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 81% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

LSU Tigers Game Notes

LSU improved to 6-2 on year after their 62-0 win against Army in week 8 before they had the week off last Saturday. Jayden Daniels continued his strong season in limited action. Daniels completed 11/15 attempts for 279 yards and 4 TD’s. Although, it was against an inferior opponent it was still nice for LSU fans to see the defense shutout Army, as the defense side of the ball has had their issues this season.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Alabama rallied in the second half to defeat Tennessee by a score of 34-20 in week 8, before also having their bye week last Saturday. Jase McClellan had a big afternoon versus the Vols carrying the ball 27 times for 115 yards and finding the endzone once. The defense was massive for Tide in the comeback win they held Tennessee scoreless in the second half and added a defense touchdown on a strip sack.

LSU vs. Alabama Betting Trends

LSU is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Alabama is 8-2 SU in their last 10 games versus LSU.

LSU vs. Alabama BETTING PREDICTION

Both teams enter this rivalry game playing good football over the last month, LSU has won three straight, while Bama has won six in a row after losing to Texas in week two.

This year’s matchup is going to be a clash in styles, LSU has been a juggernaut on offense this season averaging 47.4 ppg, while the Alabama defense has been great allowing just 16.5 ppg.

Alabama is the play here, the strong Bama defense will be able to contain LSU’s explosive offense, and while the LSU defense has looked better during their winning streak, I think they struggle to stop the Alabama run game. LSU ranks near the bottom of the SEC, allowing 157 rushing yards per game to their opponent. This should be a close game, but with the home crowd behind them and the heavy dose of running the ball, Bama pulls away late to grab a comfortable win.

LSU vs. Alabama Prediction: Alabama -3