Louisville vs. USC DirecTV Holiday Bowl Betting Prediction

The Cardinals are laying seven points to the Trojans in the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl at 8:00 p.m. ET, while the total is sitting at 58.5. What’s the best bet in this Louisville vs. USC matchup tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

245 Louisville Cardinals (-7) vs. USC Trojans (+7); o/u 58.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: FOX

Louisville vs. USC Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on USC. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

Jawhar Jordan announced Wednesday that he will be declaring for 2024 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10 running back spent one season with Syracuse before transferring and playing out three seasons with the Cardinals. Jordan was an important contributor of the offense during the 2023 season, totaling 181 carries for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns while also reeling in 21 receptions for 246 yards and one score.

USC Trojans Game Notes

Caleb Williams will not play in USC’s bowl game against Louisville on Dec. 27, Shotgun Spratling of 247Sports.com reports.

Williams not participating in USC’s bowl game likely indicates his USC career is coming to an end. He is projected to be a top selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, and playing a relatively less meaningful bowl game would be an extreme risk. Regardless of whether or not Williams turns pro, he ends his 2023 season with 266 completions and 99 carries for 3,748 yards (3,633 passing and 115 rushing) and 41 touchdowns (30 passing and 11 rushing) across 12 games.

Louisville vs. USC Betting Trends

Louisville is 11-3 SU in its last 14 games

The total has gone OVER in 17 of Southern California’s last 20 games

Southern California is 17-8 SU in its last 25 games

Louisville vs. USC Betting Prediction

Take the over. Williams is out for USC and Louisville will be without leading rusher MarShawn Lloyd, leading touchdown receiver Brenden Rice, as well as some of its depth. Still, this is USC – both offensively and defensively. The Trojans couldn’t stop a nose bleed on defense and while everyone is mad at Lincoln Riley because of the down season for the Trojans, my man can hang 400 yards and 30 points on anyone with any pieces. This will be a back-and-forth affair and perhaps turn into one of the more fun games this bowl season.

Louisville vs. USC Prediction: OVER 58.5