Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Week 7 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The undefeated Louisville travel to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday evening. Are the Cardinals a good bet to cover as 7-point road favorites or is the value elsewhere? Keep reading for our Louisville vs. Pittsburgh prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

145 Louisville (-7.0) at 146 Pittsburgh (+7.0); o/u 44.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: The CW

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Pittsburgh. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

Louisville remained unbeaten after their strong performance in which they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a score of 33-20. Jawhar Jordan had a big game for the Cardinals as he rushed 143 yards on 21 carries and scored twice. Jordan has no rushed for over 100 yards in 4 of the 6 games he has played in this year.

Pittsburgh Panthers Game Notes

The Panthers dropped to 1-4 on the year after their 38-21 road loss against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Week 5. Pittsburgh has announced a new starting quarterback for this contest against the Cardinals as it will now be Christian Veilleux under center for the Panthers instead of BC transfer Phil Jurkovec.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The total has gone over in 4 of the 5 home games for Pittsburgh.

The over/under has gone under in 4 of the last 5 road games for Louisville.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh BETTING PREDICTION

Louisville is coming off a massive home win last game out against Notre Dame, while Pittsburgh had the week off. There is no question now, Louisville is a good team after solidifying their resume against the Irish last Saturday. On the other Pittsburgh stinks, BC transfer Phil Jurkovec has been a disaster at QB so far and now they will turn to Chrisitan Veilleux to hopefully turn their poor season around.

Having said all that, I believe Pittsburgh is a good bet to stay inside the number here as a home underdog. I’m not expecting Veilleux to be great in his first start, but hopefully a change of pace will give Pittsburgh a much-needed spark, and we get a bit of a hangover effect for Louisville after their big win. Panthers keep it close enough here.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Prediction: Pittsburgh +7