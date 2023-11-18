Louisville vs. Miami Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

No. 10 Louisville will take on ACC foe Miami at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. With the Cardinals listed as 1.5-point road favorites and the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the best bet in today’s Louisville vs. Miami matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

333 Louisville Cardinals (-1.5) at 334 Miami Hurricanes (+1.5); o/u 46.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ABC

Louisville vs. Miami Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Louisville. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

Jack Plummer was 19-for-28 passing for 243 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Thursday’s 31-24 win versus Virginia.

Plummer had a solid day in a game that featured big day’s from two different Cardinal’s running backs. While the running game got a lot of the shine Plummer managed to throw two touchdowns and pass for 8.7 yards per attempt.

Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

Head coach Mario Cristobal indicated Monday that Tyler Van Dyke will be the starting quarterback for Saturday’s matchup against Louisville, Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With quarterback Emory Williams (arm) set to miss the rest of the season, the team will turn back to Van Dyke as their starter. The redshirt junior quarterback had been replaced after throwing 11 interceptions across his last five appearances.

Louisville vs. Miami Betting Trends

The Cardinals are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games

Louisville is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Miami-FL

Miami-FL is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

Miami-FL is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games

Louisville vs. Miami Betting Prediction

Take Louisville, which is 12-1 in its last 13 games when playing as the favorite and has won 10 out of its last 11 games overall. On the side, the Hurricanes are just 3-11 against the spread in their last 14 conference games and are 6-15 at the betting window in their last 21 games overall.

Louisville vs. Miami Prediction: LOUISVILLE CARDINALS -1.5