    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Louisville vs. Miami Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Louisville vs. Miami

    No. 10 Louisville will take on ACC foe Miami at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. With the Cardinals listed as 1.5-point road favorites and the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the best bet in today’s Louisville vs. Miami matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    333 Louisville Cardinals (-1.5) at 334 Miami Hurricanes (+1.5); o/u 46.5

    12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

    TV: ABC

    Louisville vs. Miami Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Louisville. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

    Jack Plummer was 19-for-28 passing for 243 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Thursday’s 31-24 win versus Virginia.

    Plummer had a solid day in a game that featured big day’s from two different Cardinal’s running backs. While the running game got a lot of the shine Plummer managed to throw two touchdowns and pass for 8.7 yards per attempt.

    Miami Hurricanes Game Notes

    Head coach Mario Cristobal indicated Monday that Tyler Van Dyke will be the starting quarterback for Saturday’s matchup against Louisville, Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

    With quarterback Emory Williams (arm) set to miss the rest of the season, the team will turn back to Van Dyke as their starter. The redshirt junior quarterback had been replaced after throwing 11 interceptions across his last five appearances.

    The Cardinals are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games

    Louisville is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Miami-FL

    Miami-FL is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

    Miami-FL is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games

    Louisville vs. Miami Betting Prediction

    Take Louisville, which is 12-1 in its last 13 games when playing as the favorite and has won 10 out of its last 11 games overall. On the side, the Hurricanes are just 3-11 against the spread in their last 14 conference games and are 6-15 at the betting window in their last 21 games overall.

    Louisville vs. Miami Prediction: LOUISVILLE CARDINALS -1.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com