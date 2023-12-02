Close Menu
    Louisville vs. Florida State ACC Championship Betting Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Louisville vs. Florida State

    With injuries impacting the quarterback position for the Seminoles, are the Cardinals the smart bet in Saturday night’s Louisville vs. Florida State clash? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s ACC Championship, which kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    321 Louisville Cardinals (+1.5) at 322 Florida State Seminoles (-1.5); o/u 46.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

    Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

    TV: ABC

    Louisville vs. Florida State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Florida State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

    Jack Plummer was 24-for-33 passing for 242 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 38-31 defeat against Kentucky. He also had 11 rushes for 19 yards. Plummer capped off the regular season with a solid performance against their SEC rivals. However his one interception proved to be a costly one as the Cardinals fell to the Wildcats by one score in the regular season finale.

    Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

    Tate Rodemaker completed 12 of 25 passes for 134 yards during Saturday’s 24-15 victory over Florida. He also had five rushes for -26 yards. Rodemaker struggled in Saturday’s win as he wasn’t able to complete 50% of his passes. However, Trey Benson and the ground game were able to get it done for the Seminoles.

    Louisville is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Louisville’s last 9 games when playing Florida State

    Florida State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Florida State’s last 9 games when playing Louisville

    Louisville vs. Florida State Betting Prediction

    Take Louisville. Tate Rodemaker’s status for tonight’s title game is in doubt, which means FSU could be down to third-stringer Brock Glenn, a true freshman. Let’s not overthink this: Rodemaker had a difficult time moving the ball on a bad Florida defense last week in the Swamp. How is a true freshman starting in the biggest game of his career going to fare with a trip to the college football playoffs on the line?

    FSU also plays a ton of man-to-man defensively. I fully expect Jeff Brohm to dial up plenty of man-beaters tonight for Plummer. It won’t be easy, but I do see UL coming through tonight and sending FSU home with its first loss of the season.

    Louisville vs. Florida State Prediction: LOUISVILLE CARDINALS +1.5

