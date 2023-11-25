Kentucky vs. Louisville Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Are the Cardinals laying too many points in Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Louisville matchup? Kickoff for this rivalry contest is set for 12:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

147 Kentucky Wildcats (+7.5) at 148 Louisville Cardinals (-7.5); o/u 50.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

TV: ABC

Kentucky vs. Louisville Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Louisville. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Devin Leary completed 17-of-34 passes for 171 yards, one touchdown and one pick at South Carolina on Saturday. Though Leary has at least one touchdown pass in every game this season, he has failed to throw for over 175 yards in each of the last three contests, while failing to complete 60-percent of his throws in any of those outings. Another difficult task looms at Louisville next weekend, as the Cardinals are currently a top-10 squad.

Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

Jack Plummer was 24-for-37 passing for 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 38-31 victory over Miami (FL). He also had five rushes for 11 yards.

In a tough matchup against a very solid Miami team Plummer had one of his best performances on the year. Plummer threw for over 300 yards for the third time on the season helping the Cardinals clinch a berth into the ACC Championship game.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Kentucky’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Louisville

Kentucky is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Louisville

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Louisville’s last 5 games when playing at home against Kentucky

Louisville is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Prediction

Take Kentucky. This is too many points to lay with an inconsistent Louisville team that has failed to cover in five of the previous six meetings between these two teams. The Wildcats have also beaten the Cardinals straight up in five of the last six Kentucky-Louisville matchups. While I don’t expect an outright upset, again, this is a fair amount of points in a matchup that is more even than it would seem on paper.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Prediction: KENTUCKY WILDCATS +7.5