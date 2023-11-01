Kent State vs. Akron Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Zips laying 3.5 as a home favorite and the total sitting at 38.5, what’s the smart bet in Wednesday night’s Kent State vs. Akron matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

307 Kent State Golden Flashes (+3.5) at 308 Akron Zips (-3.5); o/u 38.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

TV: ESPNU

Kent State vs. Akron Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Akron. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kent State Golden Flashes Game Notes

Michael Alaimo went 7-for-14 for 51 yards against Buffalo on Saturday. Alaimo gave way to Tommy Ulatowski again in Saturday, not that either was very good. Kent State now gets a little extra rest before playing Akron on Nov. 1.

Akron Zips Game Notes

Jeff Undercuffler went 22-for-38 for 234 yards with two interceptions against Bowling Green on Saturday. Undercuffler started over Tahj Bullock, and wasn’t a whole lot better. Akron will next play some weeknight “MACtion” Nov. 1 against Kent State.

Kent State vs. Akron Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kent State’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Akron

Kent State is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Akron

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Akron’s last 5 games when playing at home against Kent State

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Akron’s last 6 games when playing Kent State

Kent State vs. Akron Betting Prediction

Take Akron. Kent State has been terrible in MAC play, at least from a betting standpoint. The Golden Flashes are just 2-11 against the number in their last 13 Mid-American games. They have also failed to cover in five consecutive games overall and are just 4-12 at the betting window in their last 16 games dating back to last season.

Kent State vs. Akron Prediction: AKRON ZIPS -3.5