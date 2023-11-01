    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Kent State vs. Akron Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Kent State vs. Akron

    With the Zips laying 3.5 as a home favorite and the total sitting at 38.5, what’s the smart bet in Wednesday night’s Kent State vs. Akron matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    307 Kent State Golden Flashes (+3.5) at 308 Akron Zips (-3.5); o/u 38.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

    InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

    TV: ESPNU

    Kent State vs. Akron Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Akron. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kent State Golden Flashes Game Notes

    Michael Alaimo went 7-for-14 for 51 yards against Buffalo on Saturday. Alaimo gave way to Tommy Ulatowski again in Saturday, not that either was very good. Kent State now gets a little extra rest before playing Akron on Nov. 1.

    Akron Zips Game Notes

    Jeff Undercuffler went 22-for-38 for 234 yards with two interceptions against Bowling Green on Saturday. Undercuffler started over Tahj Bullock, and wasn’t a whole lot better. Akron will next play some weeknight “MACtion” Nov. 1 against Kent State.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kent State’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Akron

    Kent State is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Akron

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Akron’s last 5 games when playing at home against Kent State

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Akron’s last 6 games when playing Kent State

    Kent State vs. Akron Betting Prediction

    Take Akron. Kent State has been terrible in MAC play, at least from a betting standpoint. The Golden Flashes are just 2-11 against the number in their last 13 Mid-American games. They have also failed to cover in five consecutive games overall and are just 4-12 at the betting window in their last 16 games dating back to last season.

    Kent State vs. Akron Prediction: AKRON ZIPS -3.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com