    Kansas vs. UNLV Guaranteed Rate Bowl Betting Prediction

    Kansas vs. UNLV

    The spread in Tuesday’s Kansas vs. UNLV Guaranteed Rate Bowl is in the double-digits. With the total also sitting at 67.5, what’s the best bet for tonight’s 9:00 p.m. ET matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    239 Kansas Jayhawks (-12.5) vs. 540 UNLV Rebels (+12.5); o/u 67.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 26, 2023

    Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

    TV: ESPN/ESPN+

    Kansas vs. UNLV Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Kansas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

    Devin Neal accrued 10 rushes for 106 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 49-16 win versus Cincinnati.

    Neal logged his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season and his fifth straight game with at least one touchdown. He’s been Kansas’ best offensive player with 1,423 total yards and 16 total touchdowns. Not many players in college football have back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Neal will finish the year in a bowl game and will then have a tough decision on whether he wants to play on Sundays early.

    UNLV Rebels Game Notes

    Jayden Maiava announced his decision to stay with UNLV for the 2024 season, Andy Yamashita of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

    Maiava was expected to enter the transfer portal, but instead, he has decided to stay with the Rebels for another season. The Mountain West Freshman of the Year developed a strong rapport with wideout Ricky White as the season progressed, and he should remain the starter under center next season. Maiava made 13 appearances for the Rebels in 2024, completing 200 of his 318 passes for 2,794 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

    The Jayhawks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

    Kansas is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Nevada-Las Vegas’s last 5 games

    Nevada-Las Vegas is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 games

    Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The total has gone over in eight out of the Rebels’ last 11 games overall, which includes a 4-1 mark in their last five contests. The over is also 5-2 in the Jayhawks’ last seven games played in the month of December and hit in four out of UNLV’s last five games when the Rebels are listed as an underdog.

    Kansas vs. UNLV Guaranteed Rate Bowl Prediction: OVER 67.5

