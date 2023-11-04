Kansas vs. Iowa State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Cyclones laying 2.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 53.5, what’s the best play in Saturday’s Kansas vs. Iowa State matchup? This Big 12 game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

379 Kansas Jayhawks (+2.5) at 380 Iowa State Cyclones (-2.5); o/u 53.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Iowa State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Iowa State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Jason Bean completed 15 of 32 passes for 218 yards and two interceptions during Saturday’s 38-33 win against Oklahoma. He also had four rushes for 62 yards with one touchdown. Bean may have not been great in the stat-line, however, he did help the Jayhawks pull off one of the biggest upsets in school history. They spoiled Oklahoma’s undefeated season and Bean added his first rushing score of the season. It was reported that Jalon Daniels could be back for this game, but that did not happen. Kansas will play at Iowa State next week who have one of the better defenses in the conference.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Rocco Becht was 19-for-31 passing for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 30-18 win versus Baylor. Becht had thrown at least one touchdown pass in eight straight games. Over the last few weeks, he has played more of a game manager role which has worked well for the Cyclones as they are 4-1 in the conference. Becht will likely be asked to do a bit more over the next month of the season as they play tougher competition. That starts this next week with Kansas.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 13 of Kansas’s last 16 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Kansas’s last 5 games

The Cyclones are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Kansas

Iowa State is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Kansas

Kansas vs. Iowa State Betting Prediction

Take Iowa State. The Cyclones have won 11 out of the last 13 meetings with the Jayhawks, who are just 6-71 straight up over their last 77 road games. Iowa State has also covered in four out of its last five games overall and is 11-3 against the number in its last 14 home games versus Kansas.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Prediction: IOWA STATE CYCLONES -2.5