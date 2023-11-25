Kansas vs. Cincinnati Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Kansas heads to Cincinnati to face the unranked Bearcats at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday night on ESPN2. Can the Bearcats cover the 7-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Our Kansas vs. Cincinnati betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Kansas is 7-4 straight up this season and 6-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Oklahoma and their worst loss came against Texas Tech.

Cincinnati is 3-8 straight up this season and 4-7 against the spread. Their best win came against Pittsburgh, and their worst loss came against Miami Ohio.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Matchup & Betting Odds

145 Kansas Jayhawks (-7) at 146 Cincinnati Bearcats (+7); o/u 58.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: ESPN2

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 84% of bets are on Kansas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean has missed the team’s last two games with a head injury, but he’s probable to play in this weekend’s road tilt with Cincinnati. Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold noted that Bean was cleared to play against Kansas State last weekend, but the lack of practice time with the first team led the coaches to hold him out of the game. Bean has thrown for 1,431 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in 8 games of action this season.

Jayhawks tight end Trevor Kardell is questionable with an undisclosed injury for this weekend’s game. Kardell has 5 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown this season.

Cincinnati Bearcats Game Notes

Cincinnati backup quarterback Brady Lichtenberg is questionable to play in Saturday’s contest with an undisclosed injury. Lichtenberg has thrown for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns in 6 games of action this season.

Cincinnati tight end Payten Singletary is also officially listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury this weekend. Singletary has 12 catches for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bearcats in 2023.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Tech Betting Trends

Kansas is 7-15 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of the 2013 season. That’s the fourth-worst mark in the FBS over that stretch.

The Jayhawks are 0-2 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2010 season. That’s the worst mark in the FBS in that span.

Cincinnati is 21-17 ATS at home since the start of the 2018 season.

Kansas is 39-47-2 ATS after a loss since the beginning of the 2013 season.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Betting Prediction

This game will be played under the lights at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium. Since 2006, the Bearcats are 39-13 straight up in night games at home. They might only be 3-8 straight up this season, but 4 of those losses have come by 8 points or less. Cincinnati can run the ball as they are 21st in the nation in average yards per rushing attempt. That could end up mattering against a Kansas defense that ranks 87th in the country in opponent yards per rushing attempt. The public is on the Jayhawks, but I like the Bearcats to cover the number at home in Nippert Stadium on Saturday night.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Betting Prediction: CINCINNATI BEARCATS +7