    NCAAF Articles

    Kansas State vs. Texas Tech, Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony Rome

    Big 12 rivals clash in Lubbock, TX on Saturday night where the Red Raiders will host the Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the home team laying 1.5 points and the total sitting at 58.5, what’s the best bet in this Kansas State vs. Texas Tech matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    211 Kansas State Wildcats (+1.5) at 212 Texas Tech Red Raiders (-1.5); o/u 58.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 14, 2023

    Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

    TV: FS1

    Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on Texas Tech. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

    Will Howard completed 15 of 34 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions during Friday’s 29-21 defeat to Oklahoma State. He also had 10 rushes for 104 yards with one touchdown. Howard tied his career-high with three interceptions, something he hadn’t done since Week 9 of the 2020 season at West Virginia. The picks have been a problem this season as he’s thrown at least one in every game. The turnovers were partially mitigated by a 100-yard rushing game and his sixth rushing score of the year. On the season, Howard has 15 total touchdowns compared to the seven interceptions. Due to the rushing volume, he should stay in starting line-ups when the team plays at Texas Tech next week.

    Texas Tech Red Raiders Game Notes

    Behren Morton completed 19 of 26 passes for 180 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 39-14 win versus Baylor. He also had two rushes for negative one yard with one touchdown. Morton had a career performance with the win at Baylor. While the team leaned heavily on the run-game with 31 rushing attempts for Tahj Brooks, Morton played nice complimentary football. He took advantage of his 19 completions and had three passing scores. It’s not likely he does that every week, but it’s a good start for the Texas Tech QB. Morton and the Red Raiders will play a much better Kansas State team next week.

    Kansas State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Texas Tech

    The Wildcats are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Texas Tech

    Texas Tech is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games at home

    The Red Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home

    Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Betting Prediction

    Take Texas Tech. Kansas State is a perfect 3-0 at home, but the Wildcats dropped both of their games this season on the road. They played Missouri tough in Columbia earlier this season, but lost on a last-second field goal, then completely self-distracted last Friday in a road loss against Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, look to be hitting their stride. They rolled Houston 49-28 as a 9-point home favorite and then blasted a bad Baylor team 39-14 as a 2.5-point road favorite last Saturday. Their defense has played well over the past month, the offense is hitting a groove and I don’t think Kansas State is as good as everyone thought coming into the season.

    Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Prediction: TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS -1.5

