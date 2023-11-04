Kansas State vs. Texas Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Number 23 Kansas State heads to Austin to face #7 Texas at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on FOX. Can the Wildcats cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs this weekend? Our Kansas State vs. Texas betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Kansas State is 6-2 straight up this season and 6-2 against the spread. Their best win came against Texas Tech and their worst loss came against Oklahoma State.

Texas is 7-1 straight up this season and 4-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Alabama, and their lone loss came against Oklahoma.

Kansas State vs. Texas Matchup & Betting Odds

405 Kansas State Wildcats (+3.5) at 406 Texas Longhorns (-3.5); o/u 49.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: FOX

Kansas State vs. Texas Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Kansas State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

Kansas State wide receiver Keegan Johnson missed the club’s last contest with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s road tilt with Texas. Johnson has 8 catches for 73 yards in 6 games of action for the Wildcats this year.

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens was the team’s offensive star in their 41-0 win over Houston last weekend. In that game, Giddens ran for 96 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 2 passes for 25 yards. Giddens is 6th in the Big 12 in rushing with 722 yards this season.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will miss Saturday’s game and likely a few contests after that with a right AC joint sprain in his shoulder. The Longhorns will turn to freshman QB Maalik Murphy again this weekend. Murphy threw for 170 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception in his team’s 35-6 win over BYU last weekend.

Longhorns defensive back Jalen Catalon is doubtful for this weekend’s game with an undisclosed injury. Catalon has 15 total tackles and a forced fumble in 5 games of action for the Longhorns this season.

Kansas State vs. Texas Betting Trends

Kansas State is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in Texas’ last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in the last 10 games between Kansas State and Texas.

Kansas State is 13-8-1 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2017 season.

Kansas State vs. Texas Betting Prediction

The Wildcats have been playing really well of late. Since losing a Friday night road game to Oklahoma State 29-21 on October 6th, Kansas State has won their last 3 games by a combined score of 120-24. The strength of the Wildcats has been their running game. Kansas State is averaging 225.7 rushing yards per game, a figure that ranks 4th in the nation. The Wildcats have two running backs in DJ Giddens and Treshaun Ward who are averaging over 5 yards per carry this season. They will likely be key in this matchup as Texas’ defense is 14th in the country in opponent rushing yards per game.

The big question mark for Texas is starting QB Maalik Murphy. He turned the ball over twice last week against BYU (1 interception and 1 fumble lost) but it ended up not mattering as the Longhorns won easily 35-6. If he turns the ball over multiple times against a good Kansas State team, the game’s end result will likely be very different from what happened last week. In what should be a close game, I’m taking the Wildcats and the points on the road in Austin on Saturday.