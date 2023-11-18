    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAF Articles

    Kansas State vs. Kansas Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Kansas State vs. Kansas

    With the Jayhawks catching 9.5 points as a home dog and the total sitting at 57.5, what’s the smart bet for Saturday night’s Kansas State vs. Kansas clash? This rivalry matchup is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    363 Kansas State Wildcats (-9.5) at 364 Kansas Jayhawks (+9.5); o/u 57.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

    David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

    TV: FS1

    Kansas State vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Kansas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

    Will Howard was 19-for-29 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 59-25 victory over Baylor. He also had three rushes for negative three yards with one touchdown.

    Howard’s three touchdown passes moved him ahead of Josh Freeman (45 passing TDs) for the all-time school record. He also recorded his fifth game of the season with at least three touchdown passes, tying Freeman for the same mark. Even though Howard watched from a back-up role midway through the season, he seems to be the undisputed leader of this team now. Kansas State is playing some of their best football and will play in-state rival Kansas on the road next week.

    Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

    Jalon Daniels confirmed in a statement via the team account on X that he will be returning to Kansas for the 2024 season.

    Daniels has missed most of this season with a back injury, appearing in just three games for the Jayhawks this year. The junior quarterback threw for 2014 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games during the 2022 season, accounting for 425 yards and seven scores on the ground as well.

    The Wildcats are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Kansas

    Kansas State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Kansas

    The Jayhawks are 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

    The Jayhawks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home

    Kansas State vs. Kansas Betting Prediction

    Take Kansas State, which is 21-7 against the spread in its last 28 games against Kansas, including 4-1 against the number in its last five games versus the Jayhawks. Kansas is a putrid 3-11 against the spread in its last 14 games against Kansas State, which includes a 1-5 ATS mark in its last six home games versus the Wildcats.

    Kansas State vs. Kansas Prediction: KANSAS STATE WILDCATS -9.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com