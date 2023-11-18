Kansas State vs. Kansas Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Jayhawks catching 9.5 points as a home dog and the total sitting at 57.5, what’s the smart bet for Saturday night’s Kansas State vs. Kansas clash? This rivalry matchup is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

363 Kansas State Wildcats (-9.5) at 364 Kansas Jayhawks (+9.5); o/u 57.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

TV: FS1

Kansas State vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Kansas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

Will Howard was 19-for-29 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 59-25 victory over Baylor. He also had three rushes for negative three yards with one touchdown.

Howard’s three touchdown passes moved him ahead of Josh Freeman (45 passing TDs) for the all-time school record. He also recorded his fifth game of the season with at least three touchdown passes, tying Freeman for the same mark. Even though Howard watched from a back-up role midway through the season, he seems to be the undisputed leader of this team now. Kansas State is playing some of their best football and will play in-state rival Kansas on the road next week.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Jalon Daniels confirmed in a statement via the team account on X that he will be returning to Kansas for the 2024 season.

Daniels has missed most of this season with a back injury, appearing in just three games for the Jayhawks this year. The junior quarterback threw for 2014 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games during the 2022 season, accounting for 425 yards and seven scores on the ground as well.

Kansas State vs. Kansas Betting Trends

The Wildcats are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Kansas

Kansas State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Kansas

The Jayhawks are 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

The Jayhawks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games at home

Kansas State vs. Kansas Betting Prediction

Take Kansas State, which is 21-7 against the spread in its last 28 games against Kansas, including 4-1 against the number in its last five games versus the Jayhawks. Kansas is a putrid 3-11 against the spread in its last 14 games against Kansas State, which includes a 1-5 ATS mark in its last six home games versus the Wildcats.

Kansas State vs. Kansas Prediction: KANSAS STATE WILDCATS -9.5