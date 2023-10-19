James Madison vs. Marshall Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Will the home dog cash on Thursday night in Sun Belt play? Check out betting odds, trends and our James Madison vs. Marshall prediction at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

313 James Madison Dukes (-3.5) at 314 Marshall Thundering Herd (+3.5); o/u 49.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 19, 2023

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

TV: ESPN2

James Madison vs. Marshall Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on South Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

James Madison Dukes Game Notes

Jordan McCloud completed 20 of 31 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 41-13 victory over Georgia Southern. He also had four rushes for 20 yards. McCloud notched at least three passing touchdowns for a third consecutive game, carving up the Georgia Southern defense for 259 yards on 31 attempts Saturday. While McCloud ranks eighth in the Sun Belt for passing yards, he is tied for the conference lead in passing touchdowns and boasts a 14:3 TD:INT.

Marshall Thundering Herd Game Notes

Cam Fancher was 27-for-34 passing for 301 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 41-24 defeat to Georgia State. He also had 10 rushes for nine yards. For a second consecutive contest, Fancher logged over 300 passing yards. Saturday’s contest also marked Fancher’s first game with no interceptions since Week 2. On the year, Fancher has 1,506 passing yards and a 7:5 TD:INT.

James Madison vs. Marshall) Betting Trends

James Madison is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The Dukes are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Marshall is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

The Thundering Herd are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

James Madison vs. Marshall Betting Prediction

Take James Madison. The Dukes have won 15 out of their last 18 games overall and have covered in four out of their last five games. Dating back to last season, James Madison is also 14-6 at the betting window over its last 20 games.

Marshall, meanwhile, is just 4-12 against the spread in its last 16 games at home and if you expand that number out even further, the Thundering Herd is just 10-27 ATS in its last 37 games at home.

James Madison vs. Marshall Prediction: JAMES MADISON DUKES -3.5