    James Madison vs. Air Force Armed Forces Bowl Betting Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    James Madison vs. Air Force

    The Falcons aren’t favored in Saturday’s James Madison vs. Air Force Armed Forces Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET. That said, is Air Force the right side in this afternoon’s matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    225 James Madison Dukes (-1.5) vs. 226 Air Force Falcons (+1.5); o/u 40.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

    Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    James Madison vs. Air Force Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 67% of bets are on James Madison. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    James Madison Dukes Game Notes

    Jordan McCloud will start in Saturday’s Armed Forces Bowl game against Air Force, Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

    McCloud will appear one last time with the Dukes after entering his name into the transfer portal earlier this month. The 6-foot senior quarterback has appeared in 12 games this season, throwing for 3,413 yards (262-of-380), 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions. McCloud, who also racked up eight scores on the ground, will look to help James Madison win their first bowl game in program history.

    Air Force Falcons Game Notes

    Zac Larrier (undisclosed) could be available for the Air Force’s bowl game, Brent Briggeman of The Colorado Springs Gazette reports.

    When asked about Larrier being available for a bowl game, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said there is “a chance that could be the case” for his recovering quarterback. He will have just under three weeks to heal before the Armed Forces Bowl against James Madison on Nov. 23.

    The Dukes are 14-1 SU in their last 15 games

    James Madison is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games

    Air Force is 13-4 SU in its last 17 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Air Force’s last 6 games

    James Madison vs. Air Force Betting Prediction

    Take Air Force. I know the Falcons have lost four in a row, but at one point they were a perfect 8-0. They ranked second among FBS teams in total rushing yards at 3,309 and rushing yards per game at 275.8. The triple-option is still a pain to prepare for, even when a team has some extra time to prepare like James Madison did the last few weeks. Air Force also has 16 players that are from the state of Texas, so today will be somewhat of a homecoming for a lot of the Falcons.

    James Madison vs. Air Force Prediction: AIR FORCE FALCONS +1.5

