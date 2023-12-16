Jacksonville State vs. UL Lafayette New Orleans Bowl Prediction

The second game on Saturday’s college bowl docket will be the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at 2:15 p.m. ET. Will the Gamecocks cover as 2.5-point favorites in this Jacksonville State vs. UL Lafayette matchup? Or is there a better bet on the board this afternoon in New Orleans?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

203 Jacksonville State Gamecocks (-2.5) vs. 204 UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns (+2.5); o/u 57.5

2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 15, 2023

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. UL Lafayette Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Jacksonville State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks Game Notes

Zion Webb went 17-for-30 for 248 yards and two interceptions against NMSU on Saturday.

Webb, usually prolific running the ball, also finished with minus-9 yards on eight carries. All in all, the Aggies kept the quarterback in check, but he should be the starting QB for Jacksonville State next year. The move to the FBS level didn’t prove too much for Webb, at least after an adjustment period.

UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns Game Notes

Chandler Fields completed 18 of 20 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 52-21 win against Louisiana-Monroe. He also had six rushes for 38 yards with one touchdown.

Fields completed a whopping 90 percent of his pass attempts Saturday while racking up three total touchdowns. His efforts were enough for Louisiana-Lafayette to pick up the win and become bowl eligible. In five regular season appearances, Fields racked up 914 passing yards and a 7:3 TD:INT.

Jacksonville State vs. UL Lafayette Betting Trends

Jacksonville State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Jacksonville State is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games

Louisiana-Lafayette is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games

Jacksonville State vs. UL Lafayette Betting Prediction

Take the Gamecocks. While it’s difficult to handicap motivation for bowl games, it’s a fair assumption that Jacksonville State will be jacked for today’s contest. This will be the program’s first-ever bowl game following an outstanding season under former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez. Not to mention, Louisiana is down to its third quarterback after Ben Wooldridge and Zeon Chriss suffered season-ending injuries.

Jacksonville State vs. UL Lafayette Prediction: JACKSONVILLE STATE GAMECOCKS -2.5