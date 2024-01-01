Iowa vs. Tennessee Cheez-it Citrus Bowl Betting Odds & Prediction

The 2024 Cheez-it Citrus Bowl will feature Iowa vs. Tennessee at 1:00 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. With the Vols laying 5.5 points as the favorite and the total sitting at 35.5, what’s the smart bet this afternoon from Orlando?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

275 Iowa Hawkeyes (+5.5) vs. 276 Tennessee Volunteers (-5.5); o/u 35.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 1, 2024

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: ABC

Iowa vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 55% of bets are on Tennessee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

Luke Lachey announced Friday that he is returning to Iowa for 2024, David Eickholt of 247Sports.com reports. After three weeks of action, Lachey sustained a season-ending right leg injury against Western Michigan. However, the junior tight end will return to the Hawkeyes for 2024 and is set to compete for a starting job.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Joe Milton (undisclosed) will not appear in Monday’s matchup with Iowa, On3.com reports. Milton has decided to sit out during the Citrus Bowl as Tennessee prepares to face off against the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-5 senior quarterback led the Volunteers under center in 2023, totaling 2,813 passing yards (229-of-354), 20 touchdowns and five interceptions across 12 starts. Milton also added on 299 yards and seven scores with his legs, and he is likely to garner some attention from NFL scouts this offseason.

Iowa vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Iowa’s last 5 games

Iowa is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

Tennessee is 19-6 SU in its last 25 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tennessee’s last 6 games

Iowa vs. Tennessee Betting Prediction

Take Iowa. This will not be a repeat of the Big Ten Championship Game when the Wolverines waxed the Hawkeyes to advance to the college football playoff. First and foremost, Tennessee is not Michigan. Milton has opted out and while the Vols have SEC-talent, they don’t have the defense that the Wolverines possess. Michigan also had something to play for in a Big Ten title and an opportunity to complete for a national championship. I highly doubt Tennessee will play with the same fire in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl today.

Iowa’s defense is incredible. Even Michigan struggled to generate offense until it nearly returned a punt to the house. No, Iowa doesn’t have an offense. Still, the Hawkeyes should be able to move the ball at least somewhat against a Tennessee team missing some pieces on defense.

Iowa vs. Tennessee Prediction: IOWA HAWKEYES +5.5