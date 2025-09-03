Iowa vs Iowa State Preview & Odds | Sept 6, 2025

The border battle is back as Iowa hits the road to take on rival Iowa State in Ames this Saturday, September 6. This Iowa vs Iowa State college football preview delivers all the must-knows—from betting odds and public betting snapshot to the key storylines and rivalry heat fueling one of the most intense matchups in the state. The Hawkeyes, still riding high from a run-heavy opener, face a Cyclone squad eager to defend home turf—and perhaps swallow the underdog narrative whole.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 6, 2025 – Kickoff 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, September 6, 2025 – Kickoff 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA TV/Streaming: FOX

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Iowa +3.0 (–105) | Iowa State –3.0 (–115)

Moneyline: Iowa +135 | Iowa State –160

Iowa +135 | Iowa State –160 Total (Over/Under): 41.5 — Over (–105), Under (–115)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early betting trends show the public slightly leaning toward Iowa State covering the 3-point spread, but the moneyline action is more balanced. The total is sitting at 41.5, with bets showing mixed sentiment on whether this in-state brawl will stay low scoring or bust through.

News, Notes & Storylines

The Hawkeyes , after a dominant ground game in Week 1 (310 rushing yards), bring a physical identity but remain underdogs on the road. Quarterback Mark Gronowski’s passing performance was tentative, raising questions about Iowa’s aerial consistency.

, after a dominant ground game in Week 1 (310 rushing yards), bring a physical identity but remain underdogs on the road. Quarterback Mark Gronowski’s passing performance was tentative, raising questions about Iowa’s aerial consistency. The Cyclones come in at 2–0 , showcasing a balanced offensive approach and sharper passing attack. Hosting the Cy–Hawk rivalry and defending home turf, they’re aiming to keep Iowa off balance early.

come in at , showcasing a balanced offensive approach and sharper passing attack. Hosting the Cy–Hawk rivalry and defending home turf, they’re aiming to keep Iowa off balance early. “El Assico” is rarely high scoring—only one of the last six games saw 40+ combined points, underscoring a trend toward tight, defensive affairs.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Iowa State opened as a –2.5 favorite, now holding steady at –3; indicating confidence from bookies.

Iowa State opened as a –2.5 favorite, now holding steady at –3; indicating confidence from bookies. O/U (Totals): The total has slipped from 43 to 41.5, reflecting expectations of a low-scoring contest.

The total has slipped from 43 to 41.5, reflecting expectations of a low-scoring contest. Public Betting: Market leans modestly toward Iowa State—but sharp bettors are watching the total closely.

Market leans modestly toward Iowa State—but sharp bettors are watching the total closely. Line Movement: Initial odds had Iowa State –2.5, but strong action nudged it to –3.0.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

2024: Iowa State 20, Iowa 19 – Ames

Iowa State 20, Iowa 19 – Ames 2023: Iowa 20, Iowa State 16 – Iowa City

Iowa 20, Iowa State 16 – Iowa City 2022: Iowa 14, Iowa State 13 – Ames

Final Thoughts

This year’s Cy–Hawk battle is shaping up to be another gritty, low-scoring classic. Iowa’s ground dominance sets the tone, but Iowa State’s home advantage and balanced offense could be the difference. Sharp betting lines and low totals signal a hard-fought, close game—classic rivalry chess.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Iowa State –3 looks tight—backing Iowa’s strong run game could offer sleeper value.

Iowa State –3 looks tight—backing Iowa’s strong run game could offer sleeper value. Total: At 41.5, the Under has real merit given both teams’ defensive tendencies in past matchups.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Snapshot