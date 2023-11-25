Iowa State vs. Kansas State Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Iowa State travels to Manhattan to face #19 Kansas State at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday on FOX. Can the Cyclones cover the 10-point spread as road underdogs this weekend? Our Iowa State vs. Kansas State betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Iowa State is 6-5 straight up this season and 6-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Oklahoma State and their worst loss came against Ohio.

Kansas State is 8-3 straight up this season and 7-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Kansas, and their worst loss came against Oklahoma State.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Matchup & Betting Odds

223 Iowa State Cyclones (+10) at 224 Kansas State Wildcats (-10); o/u 45.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

TV: FOX

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Iowa State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Iowa State Cyclones Game Notes

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht was valuable in his team’s 26-16 home loss to Texas last weekend. In that game, the freshman from Wesley Chapel, Florida completed 24 of 32 passes for 323 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Becht has a QBR of 65.2 this season.

Iowa State defensive end Joey Petersen made his presence felt against Texas on Saturday. In that contest, the junior from Long Grove, Iowa racked up 4 total tackles, 3 solo stops, and 2 sacks. Petersen ranks fifth on the club in sacks with 2.5 this season.

Kansas State Wildcats Game Notes

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard was instrumental in his team’s 31-27 road win over Kansas last Saturday. In that contest, Howard threw for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for 18 yards and a touchdown. For the season, Will Howard ranks 21st in the FBS with a total QBR of 75.6.

Wildcats senior linebacker Austin Moore came up big for his squad in their road tilt with Kansas last weekend. In that game, Moore made 4 total tackles and recorded a team-high 2 tackles for loss. Moore leads all Kansas State players with 58 total tackles in 2023.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Kansas State is 16-7-2 ATS overall since the start of last season. That’s the seventh-best mark in the country during that span.

Kansas State is 11-2 ATS as the home team since the beginning of last season. That’s tied for the best mark in the nation over that stretch.

Kansas State is 12-4-1 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Iowa State is 4-5-1 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of last season.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Betting Prediction

Kansas State is not out of the Big 12 championship game picture. The Wildcats would likely need both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to lose, provided that Texas wins this weekend. Those results would give Kansas State a chance to defend their Big 12 conference championship crown.

But the real reason I like the Wildcats in this game is because of how well they’ve played at home this season. Kansas State has an average scoring margin of +31.0 points per game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium this season. That’s the third-best mark in the FBS. There’s also the fact that Iowa State has already clinched bowl eligibility, so they won’t have too much to play for on Saturday night. As a result, I like Kansas State to win this one by double digits.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State Betting Prediction: KANSAS STATE WILDCATS -10