Indiana vs. Penn State Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Unranked Indiana heads to University Park to face #10 Penn State at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on CBS. Can the Hoosiers cover the 31.5-point spread as road underdogs this weekend? Our Indiana vs. Penn State betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Indiana is 2-5 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Akron and their worst loss came against Rutgers.

Penn State is 6-1 straight up this season and 6-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Iowa, and their lone loss came against Ohio State.

Indiana vs. Penn State Matchup & Betting Odds

155 Indiana Hoosiers (+31.5) at 156 Penn State Nittany Lions (-31.5); o/u 45

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV: CBS

Indiana vs. Penn State Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Penn State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indiana Hoosiers Game Notes

Indiana running back Josh Henderson missed his team’s last four games with a leg injury, but he’s probable for this weekend’s road tilt with Penn State. Henderson has 22 carries for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns in 3 games of action for the Hoosiers this season.

Hoosiers starting defensive back Noah Pierre left the team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s listed as questionable for this Saturday’s game. Pierre has 22 total tackles, a sack, and 2 passes defended for Indiana this year.

Penn State Nittany Lions Game Notes

Penn State starting defensive end Chop Robinson left the team’s last game with an undefined ailment. He’s listed as questionable for the Nittany Lions’ home game with the Hoosiers on Saturday. Robinson has 9 total tackles, 3 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a pass defended in 5 games this year.

Penn State defensive end Amin Vanover was not at practice on Wednesday and his status is unclear for Saturday’s game against Indiana. It’s worth noting that he left the team’s previous game with an undisclosed injury. Vanover has 5 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble for the Nittany Lions this season.

Indiana vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Penn State is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Nittany Lions are 41-29-2 ATS as the home team since the beginning of the 2013 season.

Penn State is 25-18-2 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of the 2016 season.

The over is 7-3 in Indiana’s last 10 games.

Indiana is 18-27 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2011 season.

Indiana vs. Penn State Betting Prediction

Penn State’s defense is underrated. The Nittany Lions rank first in the nation in opponent yards per play and third in the country in opponent points per play. Penn State is holding their opponents to only 10.2 points per game, a figure that ranks second in the nation behind Michigan.

There’s also the fact that Penn State head coach James Franklin is one of the better bets against the spread since he arrived in State College, PA. Since 2014, when James Franklin became the head coach, the Nittany Lions are 68-50-3 against the spread. That’s the sixth-best mark in the FBS. I know that 31.5 is a lot of points, but Indiana’s defense ranks outside the top 100 in opponent yards per play and opponent points per play. I like James Franklin and the Nittany Lions to win this one in massive blowout fashion at home on Saturday.