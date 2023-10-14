    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Illinois vs. Maryland Week 7 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Maryland vs. Ohio State Betting Prediction

    Following their loss to Ohio State, will Maryland also come through on Saturday night in College Park? Or will Illinois cover as a 14-point underdog? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Maryland prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    127 Illinois Fighting Illini (+13.5) at 128 Maryland Terrapins (-13.5); o/u 51.5

    3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14th, 2023

    SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

    TV: NBC

    Illinois vs Maryland Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, the public is favoring the Terrapins in this game. Our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of public bets are on Maryland -13.5. Note that these numbers are subject to change and could be different once game time rolls around.

    Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

    Luke Altmyer struggled with the Blackshirts down the stretch last weekend, finishing at 29/47 for 289 yards with a touchdown to a pick. The former Ole Miss quarterback’s transition to the Big Ten has not gone smooth, and after losing to a struggling Nebraska program, he may find himself in another uphill battle here with Maryland.

    Altmyer has passed for 1.365 yards with six touchdowns to eight interceptions thru six games.

    Maryland Terrapins Game Notes

    Taulia Tagovailoa naturally struggled at the Horseshoe last weekend, going 21/41 for 196 yards, with a score and two picks. The senior quarterback has been much sharper than that, so we can chalk that up to location and a strong OSU defensive unit. There’s a good chance he bounces back here against an Illinois team that’s underwhelmed early on this season. Tagovailoa passed for 1.660 yards with 14 touchdowns to five interceptions, and added four rushing scores thru six starts.

    Illinois has hit the Game Total Over in 9 of their last 14 games

    Maryland has hit the Moneyline in 8 of their last 9 home games

    Illinois vs Maryland Betting Prediction

    I’m unsure what’s happened at Illinois over the past twelve months, but this doesn’t look like the same division-winning defense that grazed the Midwest last season, and this may be a spot to lean on the offensive prowess of Maryland. The Terps were flawless prior to their trip to Columbus, and I believe they’ll get back to business at home. Illinois’ deficiencies may also continue to hinder them here, especially if they’re forced to play catch up. Back a strong outing from Maryland in this Big Ten battle.

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 7 PREDICTION: MARYLAND TERPS -13.5

