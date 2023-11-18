Georgia vs. Tennessee Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Volunteers listed as 9.5-point home dogs and the total sitting at 58.5, what’s the smart bet in Saturday’s Georgia vs. Tennessee clash? This SEC matchup will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

329 Georgia Bulldogs (-9.5) at 330 Tennessee Volunteers (+9.5); o/u 58.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

TV: CBS

Georgia vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Georgia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Brock Bowers (ankle) logged three receptions for 34 yards during Saturday’s 52-17 victory against Mississippi.

Not long after suffering an ankle injury during Georgia’s Week 7 game at Vanderbilt, Bowers was expected to be out four weeks at the minimum. He returned relatively quickly and showed no rust, logging a fifth touchdown across his last five games. With the 2023 Bulldogs at full strength and Bowers being their most proven player, he is expected to have an excellent November to cap off their regular season.

Tennessee Volunteers Game Notes

Joe Milton was 22-for-34 passing for 267 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 36-7 defeat to Missouri. He also had 10 rushes for 36 yards.

Milton has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season, but continues to underwhelm against equal or greater competition. Unfortunately, the task gets no easier against Georgia next weekend.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

The Bulldogs are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing Tennessee

Georgia is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

Tennessee is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Tennessee is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games at home

Georgia vs. Tennessee Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 8-3 in the Bulldogs’ last 11 games against the Vols and has hit in six out of Georgia’s last seven games overall. On the other side, the over has cashed in 14 out of Tennessee’s last 19 games in Knoxville and in four out of the Vols’ five home games when facing Georgia.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Prediction: OVER 58.5