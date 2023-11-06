Georgia vs. Oregon College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Ducks laying 5.5 points and the total sitting at 139.5, what’s the best bet in Monday’s Georgia vs. Oregon matchup? Tip-off from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

767 Georgia Bulldogs (+5.5) at 768 Oregon Ducks (-5.5); o/u 139.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 3, 2023

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Georgia vs. Oregon Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Georgia Bulldogs Notes

Jalen DeLoach is day-to-day due to a leg injury, per Anthony Dasher of Rivals.com. Previously undisclosed, DeLoach’s leg injury prevented him from playing when the Bulldogs hosted Eastern Kentucky for an exhibition game Monday. They are scheduled to begin their regular season at Oregon on Nov. 6. The 2023-24 Bulldogs have a relatively difficult opener, so DeLoach being available is their No. 1 priority before Monday.

Oregon Ducks Notes

N’Faly Dante (knee) is questionable for Monday’s season-opening matchup against Georgia, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports. It’s unclear if Dante suffered a setback, as he was considered likely to play in the opener just a week earlier. If he’s unable to suit up, look for Nate Bittle to see more work, in addition to five-star freshman Kwame Evans.

Georgia vs. Oregon CBB Betting Trends

Georgia has not hit the Game Total Over in any of their last 4 games (-4.40 Units / -100% ROI)

Oregon has not hit the Game Total Over in any of their last 16 games (-17.60 Units / -100% ROI)

Oregon has hit the Team Total Over in 9 of their last 13 games at home (+4.45 Units / 30% ROI)

Georgia vs. Oregon CBB Prediction:

Take Oregon. Georgia added five freshmen and six transfers to a mix that includes guard Justin Hill, who was the team’s leading returning scorer at 8.6 per game. The Bulldogs finished 16-16 last season and hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2015. Even if everything comes together for UGA, it’s going to take some time.

Georgia vs. Oregon College Hoops Prediction: OREGON DUCKS -5.5