Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Number 1 Georgia heads to Atlanta to face unranked Georgia Tech at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday on ABC. Can the Yellow Jackets cover the 24.5-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Our Georgia vs. Georgia Tech betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Georgia is 11-0 straight up this season and 4-6-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Missouri and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Georgia Tech is 6-5 straight up this season and 6-5 against the spread. Their best win came against North Carolina, and their worst loss came against Bowling Green.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Matchup & Betting Odds

143 Georgia Bulldogs (-24.5) at 144 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+24.5); o/u 59.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ABC

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 85% of bets are on Georgia. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey is questionable for Saturday night’s game at Georgia Tech with an ankle injury. McConkey is the Bulldogs’ starting Z-receiver and is fourth on the team with 418 receiving yards this year.

Georgia wide receivers Rara Thomas (foot) and C.J. Smith (undisclosed) are also both listed as questionable for this weekend’s game. Thomas ranks fifth on the club with 383 receiving yards this season.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Notes

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes made a big impact in his team’s 31-22 win over Syracuse last weekend. In that game, Haynes had 11 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown and caught 2 passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. Haynes leads the Yellow Jackets with 850 rushing yards in 2023.

Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Kennard had a solid game against the Orange last Saturday. In that contest, Kennard recorded 5 total tackles, 4 solo stops, and 1 tackle for loss. Kennard leads Georgia Tech with 6 sacks this season.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Georgia is 12-13-1 ATS since the start of last season.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of last season.

Georgia Tech is 2-1 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of last season.

The Yellow Jackets are 14-10 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

The over is 8-2 in Georgia Tech’s last 10 games.

The over is 18-15-2 in Georgia Tech’s games since the start of the 2021 season.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Prediction

Georgia hasn’t been great against the number this season. The Bulldogs are only 4-6-1 ATS in 2023, and that’s likely because oddsmakers have been pumping up their lines all year. What’s more, Georgia is only 1-2 ATS as an away favorite this season. There’s also the “overlook” factor.

Georgia already knows that they’re going to face Alabama in the SEC Championship Game next weekend. That game could determine whether or not the Bulldogs earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. It would be hard for Georgia to have all of their attention on this game when they have such a big game coming up next week. I understand this is a rivalry game, but Georgia has been favored by at least 11.5 points in each of the last six games against Georgia Tech, including this one. I think the Yellow Jackets and their QB Haynes King come out ready to play and keep this one within the point spread most or all of the game. In a contrarian play, I’m taking Georgia Tech and the points at home on Saturday night.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Prediction: GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS +24.5