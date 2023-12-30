Georgia vs. Florida State Orange Bowl Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Bulldogs hammer the depleted Seminoles in Saturday’s Georgia vs. Florida State Capital One Orange Bowl? Or will FSU come to play today as a massive underdog at 4:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

269 Georgia Bulldogs (-20.5) vs. 270 Florida State Seminoles (+20.5); o/u 44.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Georgia vs. Florida State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Florida State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Carson Beck will be part of the Bulldogs’ football team during 2024, according to their announcement Monday. In 2023, Beck became the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback after Stetson Bennett turned pro.

Despite lofty expectations, the former broke out by completing 72.4 percent of 399 passes for 3,738 yards and a 22:6 TD:INT ratio across 13 games. Despite losing in the 2023 SEC Championship Game, Beck’s return keeps the Bulldogs a top contender to win that conference next year. And while it was unclear whether or not he could live up to his predecessor and the team’s lofty expectations, his upside is no longer murky. Beck is expected to be among college football’s best quarterbacks in 2024.

Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

Brock Glenn will be the Seminoles starting quarterback in the Orange Bowl against Georiga after Tate Rodemaker placed his name into the transfer portal Monday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

Glenn is the last man standing in the Seminoles’ quarterback room with Jordan Travis (ankle) out for the year and Tate Rodemaker heading into the transfer portal. Glenn received the first start of his career in the ACC Championship against Louisville and completed just 8-of-21 passes for 55 yards. He now faces an incredible uphill battle against one of the top defensive units in the country in what could be a very low scoring affair.

Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Georgia is 24-1 SU in its last 25 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Georgia’s last 5 games

Florida State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Florida State’s last 5 games

Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Prediction

Take Georgia. After Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff, I was ready to back the Seminoles as a double-digit underdog. I thought they’d go the route of other teams that were robbed and take it out on their bowl opponent – regardless of whether or not that opponent was a two-time defending national champion. Instead, FSU has gone the poor-is-me route ever since the playoff committee left them out of the top four.

Save your comments – they were robbed. If you’re an FSU fan and you’re reading this, you’re probably ready to fire off your 58th terse e-mail about the integrity of the CFP (or lack thereof). I get it, I do. They were robbed. I can’t write that enough. They were…you’re already writing that e-mail, aren’t you?

Forget all that. Here’s the deal: FSU will be without nine starters for today’s game. That doesn’t even count Jordan Travis or backup Tate Rodemaker. Brock Glenn didn’t do much against Louisville. Georgia is missing some pieces, but it’s still Georgia. If Glenn couldn’t move the ball against UL, how is he going to move the ball against the Dawgs?

Having Beck back is huge. After being left out of the college football playoff in 2019, UGA lost to Texas in the Sugar Bowl. We won’t see a repeat of that today. I’m sure the loss to ‘Bama left a bad taste in Beck’s mouth. I think we’ll see a motivated Georgia team today.

Georgia vs. Florida State Prediction: GEORGIA BULLDOGS -20.5