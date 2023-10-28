    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Georgia vs. Florida Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Georgia vs. Florida

    Number 1 Georgia and unranked Florida both head to Jacksonville to face each other at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday on CBS. Can the Bulldogs cover the 14.5-point spread as neutral site favorites this weekend? Our Georgia vs. Florida betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

    Georgia is 7-0 straight up this season and 1-5-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Kentucky and they have yet to lose a game this season.

    Florida is 5-2 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Tennessee, and their worst loss came against Kentucky.    

    Georgia vs. Florida Matchup & Betting Odds

    181 Georgia Bulldogs (-14.5) vs. 182 Florida Gators (+14.5); o/u 49

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

    EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

    TV: CBS

    Georgia vs. Florida Public Betting Prediction

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Florida. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

    Georgia’s star tight end Brock Bowers will miss Saturday’s game with a high ankle sprain that required surgery. Bowers is one of the best tight ends in the country and leads the Bulldogs in catches (41), receiving yards (567), and receiving touchdowns (4) this year.

    Georgia backup running back Kendall Milton left his team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s showdown with Florida. Milton is second on the team in carries (36), rushing yards (196), and rushing touchdowns (3) this season. 

    Georgia should have reserve running back Roderick Robinson II available on Saturday, as he’s listed as probable with an ankle injury. Robinson has 15 carries for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

    Florida Gators Game Notes

    Florida wide receiver Andy Jean and tight end Dante Zanders are both probable for Saturday’s game with lower body injuries. They both sat out their team’s last contest but should be good to go this weekend. Jean has 6 catches for 97 yards this season and Zanders has 1 catch for -1 yards on the campaign.

    The Gators will be without wide receiver Caleb Douglas (leg) and tight end Jonathan Odom (concussion) this weekend. Douglas has 11 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown this season while Odom has 9 receptions for 75 yards in 2023.

    Florida is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Georgia.

    Georgia is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games.

    The over is 7-3 in Georgia’s last 10 games.

    Florida is 9-5 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2020 season.

    Georgia vs. Florida Betting Prediction

    Despite blowout wins in their last two games, Georgia has looked vulnerable at times this season. The Bulldogs only beat South Carolina by 10 when they were favored by 27 and only beat Auburn by 7 when they were favored by 14. Georgia’s record against the spread of 1-5-1 this season is the fifth-worst mark in the FBS. Oddsmakers have been jacking up Georgia’s lines all year and the Bulldogs have been having trouble covering the elevated numbers. I like the Bulldogs’ chances even less without all-world tight end Brock Bowers.

    Florida on the other hand, appears to be on the upswing. The Gators have won 5 of their last 6 games straight up and have scored at least 22 points in each win.  They will probably need to score around that number to cover on Saturday. I think the Gators and QB Graham Mertz are more than capable of that. The public is on Florida and so am I in Jacksonville this Saturday.

    College Football Week 9 Georgia vs. Florida Betting Prediction: FLORIDA GATORS +14.5

