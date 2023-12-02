Georgia vs. Alabama SEC Championship Betting Odds & Prediction

With the side sitting at 5.5 and the total currently 55.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday’s Georgia vs. Alabama SEC Championship clash? Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta, GA.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

317 Georgia Bulldogs (-5.5) vs. 318 Alabama Crimson Tide (+5.5); o/u 55.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: CBS

Georgia vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Bulldogs Game Notes

Carson Beck completed 13 of 20 passes for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Saturday’s 31-23 victory over Georgia Tech. He also had four rushes for 24 yards.

This was perhaps the worst game of Beck’s brief collegiate career, as he failed to throw for at least 200 yards for the first time as a Bulldog. He also completed a career-low 65-percent of his passes for the game. Still, Beck and the Bulldogs remain undefeated heading into the SEC Championship versus Alabama next weekend, and Beck has still thrown for almost 3,500 yards thus far this season.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Jalen Milroe was 16-for-24 passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 27-24 win against Auburn. He also had 18 rushes for 107 yards.

Milroe’s last touchdown pass came with less than a minute remaining on 4th and goal from the 31, where he found Isaiah Bond in the back corner of the end zone for the game-winning score. Alabama’s National Championship hopes remain alive when they take on Georgia in the SEC Championship next weekend.

Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Georgia is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Georgia’s last 11 games when playing Alabama

Alabama is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Alabama’s last 5 games

Georgia vs. Alabama Betting Prediction

Take the over. Neither of these defenses are as stout as they have been in previous seasons and both QBs are playing out of their minds right now. I also believe it’ll be difficult for both teams to establish the run, which would allow for sustained, clock-eating drives. Big plays have often been a hallmark of recent Georgia vs. Alabama games and I don’t think today will be an exception.

Georgia vs. Alabama Prediction: OVER 55.5