Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Odds & Expert Picks

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest opens the early Saturday ACC window on ESPN. This Georgia Tech at Wake Forest preview compares opening odds to current odds, public money, injuries, weather, key trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For broader context, hit the CFB public betting trends and the College Football hub.

Game Snapshot — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Matchup: No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 12:00 p.m. ET

Sat, Sept. 27, 12:00 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Opening Odds — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Spread: Georgia Tech −16.5

Georgia Tech −16.5 Moneyline: GT ~−720 / WF ~+500

GT ~−720 / WF ~+500 Total: 53.5

53.5 Notes: Books opened two-plus TDs with a low-50s total.

Current Odds — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (Open → Now)

Spread: Georgia Tech −14 to −15.5 (↓ 1–2.5)

Georgia Tech −14 to −15.5 Moneyline: GT ~−580 / WF ~+420 (WF shaded)

GT ~−580 / WF ~+420 Total: 52.5–53.5 (−1.0 to flat)

52.5–53.5 Move note: Buyback trimmed GT from −16.5 toward −14s; totals toggling 52.5–53.5.

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): Majority on Georgia Tech (~58–63%).

Majority on Georgia Tech (~58–63%). Money % (Spread): Lean GT; sharper resistance near −15.5/−16.

Lean GT; sharper resistance near −15.5/−16. Total Market: Two-way around 52.5–53.5; slight public bias to the Under early week.

Injuries & Weather

Injuries: No fresh headline injuries reported for either side as of Tuesday; monitor depth charts and Friday reports for late changes.

No fresh headline injuries reported for either side as of Tuesday; monitor depth charts and Friday reports for late changes. Weather: Forecast low-70s at kick with light wind; low rain chance. Minimal weather impact expected.

Trends That Matter

Georgia Tech 6–1 SU last seven vs. Wake Forest.

Wake Forest 1–7 ATS in last eight at home.

Under is 4–1 in the last five head-to-head.

Expert Pick & Buy Points — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Pick: Georgia Tech −14 (buy the 14) — prefer laying a flat −14 (−115 or better). If the market re-ticks to −15/−15.5, reduce stake or wait for buyback.

Buy up to: −14 (−120 max)

−14 (−120 max) Sell down to: Avoid −16; the 14/15 corridor is live.

Avoid −16; the 14/15 corridor is live. Alt options: GT −9.5 in a parlay / small first-half −7 if you see a cheap number.

