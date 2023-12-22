Georgia Tech vs. UCF Gasparilla Bowl Betting Prediction

Will the Yellow Jackets give the Knights a game in Friday night’s Georgia Tech vs. UCF bowl matchup? This Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

220 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+5.5) vs. 219 UCF Knights (-5.5); o/u 66.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on UCF. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Game Notes

Haynes King was 11-for-22 passing for 158 yards during Saturday’s 31-23 defeat to Georgia. He also had 10 rushes for 24 yards with two touchdowns. King has struggled spreading the ball over his last three games, finishing with less than 200 passing yards in each matchup. The 6-foot-3 quarterback has been utilizing his legs to his advantage and has found the end zone through the ground on four consecutive games. The redshirt sophomore signal-caller finishes the regular season by completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,747 yards, 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while adding 64 carries for 729 yards and nine scores, according to PFF.

UCF Knights Game Notes

John Rhys Plumlee completed 23 of 27 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown during Saturday’s 27-13 victory versus Houston. He also had 15 rushes for 58 yards with one touchdown.

Plumlee added his fifth rushing score of the season as he led the Knights to bowl eligibility in their first season in the Big 12 Conference. Despite dealing with some injuries earlier in the season, it’s been a productive year for the senior with 18 total touchdowns. The Knights await to see who their bowl opponent will be.

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Georgia Tech’s last 6 games

Georgia Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Central Florida’s last 6 games

Central Florida is 3-6 SU in its last 9 games

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Betting Prediction

Take Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have played up and down to their competition all season. They kicked off their season with a 39-34 loss to Louisville, but covered as a 7-point underdog. They also had an upset win over Wake Forest on the road and beat Miami outright 23-20. Was that Mario Cristobal’s fault because he acted like a damn fool at the end of the game? Sure, but the Yellow Jackets were 19-point dogs in that game. They shouldn’t have had an opportunity to win it late.

Georgia Tech put up two more outright wins in the second half of its schedule, beating UNC 46-42 as a 12-point dog, and Virginia 45-17 as a 1-point dog. They also fought tooth and nail with Georgia before falling 31-23 as a 24-point underdog. The Jackets will compete tonight against the inconsistent Knights.

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Prediction: GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS +5.5