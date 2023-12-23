Georgia State vs. Utah State Famous Idaho Bowl Betting Prediction

Will Saturday’s Georgia State vs. Utah State matchup turn into a shootout? Check out our prediction for today’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

227 Georgia State Panthers (+1.5) vs. 228 Utah State Aggies (-1.5); o/u 58.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Utah State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 63% of bets are on Utah State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia State Panthers Game Notes

Darren Grainger completed 26 of 36 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Saturday’s 25-24 defeat against Old Dominion. He also had 14 rushes for 24 yards with one touchdown.

While Grainger would account for three touchdowns on the day, he threw a pair of first-half interceptions and was sacked in the end zone for a safety with under two minutes left in the game. He’ll finish the regular season with 2,368 passing yards and a 17:7 TD:INT while adding 625 rush yards and eight scores.

Utah State Aggies Game Notes

Cooper Legas (shoulder) is not listed in the team’s depth chart for Saturday’s game against Georgia State.

Legas missed the last game of the regular season due a shoulder injury and after not being listed on the team’s initial depth chart, is likely to miss out on the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game. Levi Williams is listed as the starter.

Georgia State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Georgia State’s last 6 games

Georgia State is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Utah State’s last 11 games

Georgia State vs. Utah State Betting Prediction

Take Utah State. Levi Williams will get another chance to show what he can do for the Aggies. He’s the team’s backup quarterback that will draw the start today against the slumping Panthers. Williams led Wyoming to a 52-38 win over Kent State in the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He ran for three scores and threw for two more in the Aggies’ 44-41 double overtime win at New Mexico. He accounted for 351 total yards, rushing for 153 on 25 carries while completing 16 of 27 attempts for 198 yards.

As for Georgia State, the Panthers enter today’s bowl having dropped five straight games, covering only once in that span. Their lone cover? As a 2.5-point underdog at Old Dominion in Week 13, the team’s final regular season game. The Aggies should score at will today.

Georgia State vs. Utah State Prediction: UTAH STATE AGGIES -1.5