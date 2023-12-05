George Mason vs. Tennessee College Hoops Betting Prediction

With the Volunteers laying 15.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 135.5, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s George Mason vs. Tennessee matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

605 George Mason Patriots (+15.5) at 606 Tennessee Volunteers (-15.5); o/u 135.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Thompson-Boiling Arena, Knoxville, TN

George Mason vs. Tennessee Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing George Mason when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

George Mason Patriots Notes

Amari Kelly registered 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and three blocks over 29 minutes during Monday’s 72-61 victory over Monmouth. Kelly led the Patriots in blocks and co-led in points, while also posting a surgical 67-percent clip from the field. The senior transfer got off to a hot start in his debut for George Mason, as the squad looks to build on it’s fifth-place conference finish last year. The forward will look to maintain his momentum against another out-of-conference opponent when the Patriots host Austin Peay on Friday night.

Tennessee Volunteers Notes

Tobe Awaka (ankle) is expected to participate in Tennessee’s game Tuesday against George Mason, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Awaka returned to practice Sunday and was a full go, which is why he is now expected to partake in Tennessee’s upcoming game. If such is the case, Awaka will have sat out only one game because of the ankle injury he suffered in late-November.

George Mason vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

The Patriots are 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games on the road

George Mason is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games on the road

Tennessee is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Tennessee’s last 7 games at home

George Mason vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Take George Mason. The Patriots have covered in five out of their last seven road games and are 4-1 against the number in their last five games as a road underdog. They’re also 9-3-1 against the spread in their last 13 games overall and are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games coming off a win. As for the Vols, they’re just 1-4 against the number in their last five games overall.

George Mason vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: GEORGE MASON PATRIOTS +15.5