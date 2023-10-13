Fresno State vs. Utah State, 10/13/23 Betting Odds & Prediction

Fresno State is a 4.5-point road favorite on Friday night in Logan, UT, where the Bulldogs will take on Utah State at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will the Bulldogs cover that number or is there a better bet on the board in this Fresno State vs. Utah State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

179 Fresno State Bulldogs (-4.5) at 180 Utah State Aggies (+4.5); o/u 56.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 13, 2023

Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

TV: CBSSN

Fresno State vs. Utah State Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Fresno State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Fresno State Bulldogs Game Notes

Mikey Keene (ankle) is unlikely to suit up for Friday’s game at Utah State, Gabe Camarillo of 247Sports.com reports. Keene did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and was seen on the sideline in a walking boot. He appears very unlikely to play Friday, which would make way for backup Logan Fife to make his first start of the season. Keene has had an impressive start to the season, completing 68.5 percent of his passes for 1,682 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in six starts.

Utah State Aggies Game Notes

McCae Hillstead (concussion) is doubtful for the Aggies’ game Friday against Fresno State, Ajay Salveson of Utah State Radio reports. Hillstead is reportedly “not ready to go” as he is still showing concerning signs of his concussion. Thus, his chance of being ready to return Friday is slim. With him doubtful for Week 7, Cooper Legas is expected to be the Aggies’ starting quarterback again.

Fresno State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Fresno State is 14-1 SU in its last 15 games

The Bulldogs are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Utah State’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Utah State’s last 5 games at home

Fresno State vs. Utah State Betting Prediction

Give me Utah State. Fresno State has a decent offense but it’s not explosive. The ground game is fine, but this is not a team that’s going to throw it all over the yard tonight and rack up a bunch of points. Utah State doesn’t have the stoutest defense, but the offense has stepped up in the passing game in order to keep the team in the game. Hillstead is unlikely to play, but Cooper Legas is a veteran that has produced big plays over the last two weeks. Keep in mind that Legas had seven touchdown passes in wins over UConn and Colorado State, so this isn’t your typical backup QB. He will test Fresno State’s secondary tonight.

Fresno State vs. Utah State Prediction: UTAH STATE AGGIES +4.5