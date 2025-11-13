Florida vs Ole Miss Expert Pick & Preview: Will Rebels hammer banged-up Gators?

This one smells like a home-team stomp — Ole Miss is rolling, Florida is limping through the back half of the season, and the market has a big number that lines up with how I see the matchup. The Rebels’ offense creates mismatches they can exploit at Vaught-Hemingway, while Florida’s offense has struggled to sustain drives and score enough to keep this within two possessions. Below I’ll give game timing, weather, the game script that matters for bettors, and my confident final score you can use on your ticket.

How to Watch — Florida vs Ole Miss

Matchup: Florida Gators (3–6) at Ole Miss Rebels (9–1).

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025 .

Kickoff / TV: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, Mississippi.

Market snapshot (at time of research): Ole Miss strongly favored (market prices centered around -14 in many shops); total and exact lines vary by book — always shop the number.

Florida vs Ole Miss Odds — Week 12

Team Spread Total ML Florida +14 53.5 +432 Ole Miss −14 53.5 -582

Weather report

Current longer-range forecasts for Oxford on Nov. 15 show generally mild, mostly dry conditions with light to moderate winds — nothing expected that would force a game-plan alteration or suppress scoring (no major rain or wind expected at kickoff in the available forecasts). Still, check a local forecast the morning of game day for any late swings.

Why Ole Miss Should Cover Spread

Ole Miss offense vs. Florida defense: Ole Miss ranks near the top of the SEC offensively this season and creates big-play opportunities with vertical passing and tempo; that’s a terrible draw for a Florida defense that’s shown vulnerability to explosive plays. When Ole Miss gets ahead, they keep pressing and create more scoring margin.

Florida’s offensive inconsistency: The Gators have struggled to sustain drives consistently and often put their defense in difficult field-position spots. Against a high-powered home attack, that dynamic tends to produce blowouts rather than tight, low-scoring affairs.

Home-field and motivation: Vaught-Hemingway is a tough place to play late in the season — Ole Miss has motivation (ranking, conference positioning) and crowd leverage that matter especially if Florida starts slow on the road. Travel and crowd noise tend to help the Rebels open a lead early.

Injury/availability notes: At the time of writing public trackers show routine midweek designations and the usual game-time checks; no single public report indicated a confirmed season-ending loss to Ole Miss’s offense, while Florida has had depth issues at skill positions this year. Always re-check Friday night’s official reports before locking large stakes.

Florida vs Ole Miss Prediction & Expert Pick

My pick: Ole Miss -14

Why this score: the Rebels strike early with chunk plays, build a two-score lead by halftime, and then add late-game scoring while the Gators struggle to consistently move the chains. Expect Ole Miss to control field position and force Florida into higher-variance plays that fail to produce sustained scoring, producing a comfortable cover for the Rebels.

Final score prediction: Ole Miss 35, Florida 17

