Florida vs. Missouri Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the home team laying 10.5 points and the total sitting at 57.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Florida vs. Missouri clash? This SEC matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

409 Florida Gators (+10.5) at 410 Missouri Tigers (-10.5); o/u 57.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

TV: ESPN

Florida vs. Missouri Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Missouri. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Trevor Etienne posted 18 carries for 99 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 52-35 defeat to LSU. Etienne nearly doubled his season rushing touchdown total for the game, while also logging more carries than fellow running back Montrell Johnson. Both backs should see plenty of work in a road clash with a surprising Mizzou squad next weekend.

Missouri Tigers Game Notes

Brady Cook is listed as probable ahead of Saturday’s game against Florida, Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Tribune reports.

Cook has been deemed probable before games on a couple other occasions earlier this season and has yet to miss a game. The redshirt junior is putting together the best campaign of his career, throwing for 2,739 yards and 17 touchdowns to go with six interceptions and will look to have a turnover-free performance against the Gators having thrown three picks over his last two games.

Florida vs. Missouri Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Florida’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida’s last 5 games when playing Missouri

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Missouri’s last 5 games when playing Florida

Missouri is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games

Florida vs. Missouri Betting Prediction

Take the over, which has cashed in six straight Florida games and in eight of the Gators’ last 11 games on the road. The over is also 9-3 in the Gators’ last 12 conference games, which includes cashing in six straight. They’ve allowed 38.5 points per game on the road this season, while Mizzou hasn’t scored less than 30 in any home contest in 2023.

Florida vs. Missouri Prediction: OVER 57.5