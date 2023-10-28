Florida State vs. Wake Forest Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Number 4 Florida State heads to Winston-Salem to face unranked Wake Forest at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on ABC. Can the Demon Deacons cover the 20.5-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Our Florida State vs. Wake Forest betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Florida State is 7-0 straight up this season and 5-2 against the spread. Their best win came against LSU and they have yet to lose a game this year.

Wake Forest is 4-3 straight up this season and 3-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Pittsburgh, and their worst loss came against Virginia Tech.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Matchup & Betting Odds

129 Florida State Seminoles (-20.5) at 130 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+20.5); o/u 52

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC

TV: ABC

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Florida State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

Florida State starting wide receiver Johnny Wilson left his team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s road clash with Wake Forest. Wilson is second on the team in catches (25), receiving yards (415), and receiving touchdowns (2) this season.

Seminoles starting slot receiver Destyn Hill missed last week’s contest with a foot injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. Hill has 5 catches for 58 yards in 3 games of action for Florida State this year.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Game Notes

Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis missed his team’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s home date with Florida State. Griffis has thrown for 1,211 passing yards, 9 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions while posting a QBR of 33.6 this year.

If Griffis can’t go, the Demon Deacons will likely turn to redshirt sophomore QB Santino Marucci. Marucci led Wake Forest to an upset win over Pittsburgh last weekend as he completed 12 of 21 passes for 151 yards and a game-winning touchdown with 7 seconds left in the game.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 5-0 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Wake Forest is 19-9 ATS as the home team since the beginning of the 2019 season.

The under is 7-1-2 in Wake Forest’s last 10 games.

The over is 8-2 in Florida State’s last 10 games.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Betting Prediction

Wake Forest has actually beaten Florida State three straight times straight up dating back to the 2019 season. Two of those games were in Winston-Salem like this Saturday’s contest will be. The Demon Deacons have had some success against the spread as well of late against the Seminoles. Wake Forest is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Florida State. I like that this is an early game for Wake Forest, as Florida State might come out a bit sleepy on Saturday. The fact that the line has crept up over 20 points bodes well for the Demon Deacons to cover the number, in my opinion. I’ll take Wake Forest and the points at home this weekend.