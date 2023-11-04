Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Will the No. 4 Seminoles hammer the 2-6 Panthers on Saturday afternoon when the ACC rivals meet at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN? Check out our prediction for Florida State vs. Pittsburgh, as well as odds and trends for today’s matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

335 Florida State Seminoles (-21.5) at 336 Pittsburgh Panthers (+21.5); o/u 50.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ESPN

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Florida State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

Jordan Travis completed 22 of 35 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 41-16 win over Wake Forest. He also had seven rushes for 29 yards with one touchdown. Travis had another stellar day as Wake Forest couldn’t do anything to slow down the Seminoles. Travis accounted for four total touchdowns before handing things over to backup Tate Rodemaker.

Pittsburgh Panthers Game Notes

Christian Veilleux completed 14 of 29 passes for 127 yards and four interceptions during Saturday’s 58-7 loss against Notre Dame. After turning in back-to-back games with multiple passing touchdowns, Veilleux struggled to connect with his receivers and finished with a season-high four interceptions. The Panthers’ quarterback will look to bounce back from this performance in Saturday’s game against Florida State.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

The Seminoles are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Florida State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Prediction

Take Florida State. The Panthers are coming off a 58-7 loss to Notre Dame and failed to cover in every game this season outside of one (vs. Louisville on October 14). Meanwhile, Florida State is coming off three straight covers, all of which as a double-digit favorite. They hammered Syracuse 41-3 as a 19-point home favorite, hammered Duke 38-20 as a 13.5-point home favorite (granted, thanks to a huge fourth quarter), and hammered Wake Forest 41-16 as a 21-point road favorite last week. Pitt stands no chance.

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Prediction: FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES -21.5