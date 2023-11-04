    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony Rome
    florida state vs. pittsburgh

    Will the No. 4 Seminoles hammer the 2-6 Panthers on Saturday afternoon when the ACC rivals meet at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN? Check out our prediction for Florida State vs. Pittsburgh, as well as odds and trends for today’s matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    335 Florida State Seminoles (-21.5) at 336 Pittsburgh Panthers (+21.5); o/u 50.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

    Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

    TV: ESPN

    Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 65% of bets are on Florida State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

    Jordan Travis completed 22 of 35 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns during Saturday’s 41-16 win over Wake Forest. He also had seven rushes for 29 yards with one touchdown. Travis had another stellar day as Wake Forest couldn’t do anything to slow down the Seminoles. Travis accounted for four total touchdowns before handing things over to backup Tate Rodemaker.

    Pittsburgh Panthers Game Notes

    Christian Veilleux completed 14 of 29 passes for 127 yards and four interceptions during Saturday’s 58-7 loss against Notre Dame. After turning in back-to-back games with multiple passing touchdowns, Veilleux struggled to connect with his receivers and finished with a season-high four interceptions. The Panthers’ quarterback will look to bounce back from this performance in Saturday’s game against Florida State.

    The Seminoles are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road

    Florida State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games

    Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Prediction

    Take Florida State. The Panthers are coming off a 58-7 loss to Notre Dame and failed to cover in every game this season outside of one (vs. Louisville on October 14). Meanwhile, Florida State is coming off three straight covers, all of which as a double-digit favorite. They hammered Syracuse 41-3 as a 19-point home favorite, hammered Duke 38-20 as a 13.5-point home favorite (granted, thanks to a huge fourth quarter), and hammered Wake Forest 41-16 as a 21-point road favorite last week. Pitt stands no chance.

    Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Prediction: FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES -21.5

