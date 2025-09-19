Florida State vs Kent State Picks: Odds, Predictions & Best Bets (CFB)

No. 7 Florida State stays in Tallahassee for a lopsided Week 4 matchup against Kent State. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. We break down Florida State vs. Kent State odds, market read, public splits, injuries, weather, and our best bets — with context on how to approach such a massive spread. Looking for other ACC or Top 25 college football odds, picks or predictions? Check out our College Football previews and best bets for week 4.

Snapshot: Game Info & TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Doak Campbell Stadium — Tallahassee, FL

Doak Campbell Stadium — Tallahassee, FL TV / Streaming: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Kent State Odds & Market Read

Spread: Florida State −44.5 (−120) / Kent State +44.5 (EVEN)

Total (O/U): 55.5 (O −115 / U −105)

Market read: Lines in the mid-40s rarely stay static — look for a half-point swing either side of −45. Seminoles’ backers should only lay −44.5/−44, while Kent grabs improve above +45. Totals have held near 55.5 with Over pressure if FSU is expected to score freely by halftime. Buy/Sell: Buy FSU −44.5 / Buy Kent +45 or better; lean Over 55.5 if tempo looks fast.

Florida State vs. Kent State Betting Splits & Public Money

Public lean: Over 80% of tickets trend toward FSU ATS despite the monster number; sharper money waits for Kent +45/+45.5. Totals split evenly, with handle shading Over.

Line movement: Opened −43.5, quickly bet up; total toggling between 55–56. Expect limits to firm near kickoff.

See live CFB public betting splits on our chart

Key Injuries & Weather Impact

Kent State: Secondary depth remains thin — explosive plays downfield likely against FSU’s starters.

Secondary depth remains thin — explosive plays downfield likely against FSU’s starters. Florida State: Some rotation shuffling at WR; plenty of depth to exploit mismatches.

Weather: Warm and humid with low wind in Tallahassee; points should come freely if tempo sustains.

College Football Betting Trends That Matter

Top-10 vs MAC: Ranked ACC programs often cover big spreads when motivated — beware early backdoor risk late.

Ranked ACC programs often cover big spreads when motivated — beware early backdoor risk late. Totals mid-50s: Blowout scripts hinge on backups scoring in garbage time; Overs cash if reserves add late TDs.

Blowout scripts hinge on backups scoring in garbage time; Overs cash if reserves add late TDs. First-half lines: FSU −24.5 1H appeals if you expect an explosive start before rotations.

Expert Picks & Best Bets

ATS: Florida State −44.5 (price sensitive; avoid −45.5+). Kent only viable if you find +45/+45.5.

Total: Over 55.5 (if FSU’s offense clicks early; garbage-time TDs can push it over). Under is only playable if tempo looks slow live.

Portfolio idea: FSU 1H −24.5 + Over alt 28.5 1H — pairing an explosive start with scoreboard pressure before reserves enter.

How to Watch & Stream the Game

Kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. Local radio & school streams available in-market.

See more CFB odds and previews on our College Football homepage.

FSU should handle business, but massive spreads demand precision: buy −44.5 or better, or look for Kent +45/+45.5. Lean Over 55.5 on pace; first-half lines may be the cleanest angle.

