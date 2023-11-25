Florida State vs. Florida Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Florida State has one more hurdle to overcome before taking on Louisville in the ACC Championship Game next weekend. Despite playing a backup quarterback, are the Seminoles still a good bet to cash in Saturday night’s Florida State vs. Florida matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

153 Florida State Seminoles (-6.5) at 154 Florida Gators (+6.5); o/u 49.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

TV: ESPN

Florida State vs. Florida Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Florida. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

Tate Rodemaker was 13-for-23 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 58-13 win versus North Alabama.

After starting quarterback Jordan Travis went down with a brutal injury, Rodemaker came in and took care of a North Alabama team that had gotten out to a 13-0 lead to start the game.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Max Brown is expected to start at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Florida State, Nick de la Torre of On3.com reports.

Brown came on in relief last week of Graham Mertz, who suffered a broken collarbone. Brown completed 4-of-5 passes for 56 yards and also ran seven times for 42 yards. The freshman will get his chance to shine in a rivalry game against a Florida State team who will also be down to a backup quarterback.

Florida State vs. Florida Betting Trends

The Seminoles are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Florida State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Florida’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Florida’s last 5 games when playing Florida State

Florida State vs. Florida Betting Prediction

Take the over. Both teams are starting backup quarterbacks in this matchup but that doesn’t mean the offenses won’t be able to move the ball effectively against their opponent. The Gators haven’t allowed fewer than 31 points in each of their last five games, surrendering 39 or more points in four of their last five.

Granted, the Gators will have a more difficult time moving the ball against FSU’s stout defense. Still, we won’t need much out of the Gators if the Seminoles can do most of the heavy lifting tonight in Gainesville.

Florida State vs. Florida Prediction: OVER 49.5