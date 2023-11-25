    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAF Articles

    Florida State vs. Florida Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Florida State vs. Florida

    Florida State has one more hurdle to overcome before taking on Louisville in the ACC Championship Game next weekend. Despite playing a backup quarterback, are the Seminoles still a good bet to cash in Saturday night’s Florida State vs. Florida matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    153 Florida State Seminoles (-6.5) at 154 Florida Gators (+6.5); o/u 49.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

    Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

    TV: ESPN

    Florida State vs. Florida Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 52% of bets are on Florida. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

    Tate Rodemaker was 13-for-23 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 58-13 win versus North Alabama.

    After starting quarterback Jordan Travis went down with a brutal injury, Rodemaker came in and took care of a North Alabama team that had gotten out to a 13-0 lead to start the game.

    Florida Gators Game Notes

    Max Brown is expected to start at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Florida State, Nick de la Torre of On3.com reports.

    Brown came on in relief last week of Graham Mertz, who suffered a broken collarbone. Brown completed 4-of-5 passes for 56 yards and also ran seven times for 42 yards. The freshman will get his chance to shine in a rivalry game against a Florida State team who will also be down to a backup quarterback.

    The Seminoles are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

    Florida State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

    The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Florida’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Florida’s last 5 games when playing Florida State

    Florida State vs. Florida Betting Prediction

    Take the over. Both teams are starting backup quarterbacks in this matchup but that doesn’t mean the offenses won’t be able to move the ball effectively against their opponent. The Gators haven’t allowed fewer than 31 points in each of their last five games, surrendering 39 or more points in four of their last five.

    Granted, the Gators will have a more difficult time moving the ball against FSU’s stout defense. Still, we won’t need much out of the Gators if the Seminoles can do most of the heavy lifting tonight in Gainesville.

    Florida State vs. Florida Prediction: OVER 49.5

