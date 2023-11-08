    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Ohio Prediction & Betting Odds

    Anthony Rome
    Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo

    With the Rockets laying 18.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    107 Eastern Michigan Eagles (+18.5) at 108 Toledo Rockets (-18.5); o/u 46.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

    Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

    TV: ESPN2

    Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Toledo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Eastern Michigan Eagles Game Notes

    Austin Smith (undisclosed) went 15-for-25 for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception against Western Michigan on Saturday. Reports pointed to Ike Udengwu starting in Smith’s place on Saturday, injury or not. Then news of an injury surfaced, and Smith played with whatever it is. Eastern Michigan has some extra time to figure out its quarterback situation before they play Toledo on Nov. 8.

    Toledo Rockets Game Notes

    Dequan Finn went 12-for-19 for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception, along with 17 rushing yards, on Tuesday night against Buffalo. Finn did not run as much as he usually does, which lowered his statistical impact in a one-sided win. Toledo will look to extend their winning streak against Eastern Michigan next Wednesday night.

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Eastern Michigan’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Toledo

    Eastern Michigan is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

    Toledo is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The Rockets are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home

    Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which is 12-5 in the Rockets’ last 17 games played in the month of November. If you shrink the sample size down to seven games, the over is 5-2 in Toledo’s last seven contests overall. The over is also 7-1 in the Eagles’ last eight games when playing Toledo on the road and has cashed in four out of the Rockets’ last five games when playing EMU at the Glass Bowl.

    Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Prediction: OVER 46.5

