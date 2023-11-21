    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony Rome
    Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo

    The over has been profitable in previous Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo matchups, but will it hit on Tuesday night? Kickoff for this MAC matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    101 Eastern Michigan Eagles (+5.5) at 102 Buffalo Bulls (-5.5); o/u 35.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 21, 2023

    UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

    TV: ESPN2

    Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 59% of bets are on Buffalo. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Eastern Michigan Eagles Game Notes

    Austin Smith went 20-for-32 for 214 yards and a touchdown against Akron on Tuesday night. Smith has multiple passing touchdowns just once all season. The Eagles need a win next Tuesday night against Buffalo to clinch bowl eligibility.

    Buffalo Bulls Game Notes

    Cole Snyder went 6-for-14 for 120 yards along with 13 rushing yards against Miami (OH) on Wednesday night. 80 of Snyder’s yards through the air came on a late near-touchdown that Marlyn Johnson had a fumble on. Buffalo (3-8) will end their season next Tuesday night against Eastern Michigan.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Eastern Michigan’s last 5 games when playing Buffalo

    The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Eastern Michigan’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games when playing Eastern Michigan

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Buffalo’s last 5 games

    Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which hit in the previous five meetings between these two teams. The over is also 4-1 in Eastern Michigan’s last five games and is 6-2 in the Eagles’ last eight conference games. On the other side, the over is 17-6 in the Bulls’ last 23 games, which includes cashing in seven out of their last 10 games.

    Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Prediction: OVER 35.5

