Duke vs. Louisville Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

ACC rivals clash at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday afternoon when No. 18 Louisville hosts No. 20 Duke at 3:30 p.m. ET. With the Cardinals listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 46.5, what’s the best bet in this Duke vs. Louisville matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

133 Duke Blue Devils (+6.5) at 134 Louisville Cardinals (-6.5); o/u 46.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Louisville Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 54% of bets are on Duke. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

Duke coach Mike Elko indicated Monday that Riley Leonard (ankle) is considered day-to-day and is questionable for Saturday’s game against Louisville, Conor O’Neill of Rivals.com reports. Leonard tweaked the same ankle that held him out from last week’s matchup and is now in danger of missing this week’s important matchup. Henry Belin would fill in should the junior quarterback miss the game. Before exiting the game, he completed seven of 16 passes for 69 yards and one interception.

Louisville Cardinals Game Notes

Jack Plummer completed 29-of-52 passes for 350 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in Saturday’s 38-21 loss to Pittsburgh. As Plummer and the Cardinals had seemingly found a groove, Plummer had a rough day as he turned the ball over three times as he added a fumble to his two interceptions. Louisville will have a week off to get over the loss and then will faceoff with Duke.

Duke vs. Louisville Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Duke’s last 5 games on the road

Duke is 7-2 SU in its last 9 games

Louisville is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

The Cardinals are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home

Duke vs. Louisville Betting Prediction

Take Louisville. The Cardinals need to stop turning the ball over but otherwise, they should be set up for success today. Their run defense has been solid and with Leonard banged up, I don’t know how much offense Duke can produce. Louisville is also 8-0 against the spread in its last eight home games and 17-7 ATS in its last 24 games at home dating back to last season.

Duke vs. Louisville Prediction: LOUISVILLE CARDINALS -6.5