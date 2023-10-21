    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Duke vs. Florida State Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Paul Elliot

    The Duke Blue Devils and Florida State Seminoles will square off Saturday night in an ACC matchup. With the undefeated Seminoles listed as a 14.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 48 points, where is the edge from Tallahassee? Keep reading for our Duke vs. Florida State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    341 Duke (+14.5) at 342 Florida State (-14.5); o/u 48.0

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

    Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

    TV: ABC

    Duke vs. Florida State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Florida State That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

    Duke moved to 5-1 after their 24-3 home win against the NC State Wolfpack. Henry Belin IV made his first start of the season in relief of the injured Riley Leonard. Belin was not asked to do much, finishing the game 4/12 for 107 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. Jordan Waters carried the load offensively for the Blue Devils running for 123 total yards and a score. Duke hopes Riley Leonard will be ready to go under center versus the Seminoles.

    Florida State Seminoles Game Notes

    Florida State improved to 6-0 on the year after their dominant 41-3 win against the Syracuse Orange. Jordan Travis continued his good season in the win, Travis finished the game 23/37 and 284 passing yards, and accounted for three scores in total. FSU will look to continue their dominance at home against the Blue Devils.

    Florida State is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    Duke is 0-5 SU against FSU in their last 5 meetings.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 road games for Duke.

    Duke vs. Florida State BETTING PREDICTION

    An ACC clash is in store here in Tallahassee on Saturday Night. The biggest factor surrounding this game is the health of Duke quarterback Riley Leonard. Based on reports throughout this week it seems like Leonard is unlikely to play. This leaves the Blue Devils with Henry Belin IV in his first true road start. Even with Belin under center, were going to look to the Blue Devils as the play here. Duke has been great on both sides of the ball this year averaging more than 30 ppg and holding opponents to under 15 ppg. Duke is going to run the football, which should help keep this game close as it will limit possessions for the high-powered Noles’ offense.

    While history is not on Duke’s side in this contest (0-21) all time versus the Seminoles, this year Duke’s team looks different. Duke may not break their winless streak in this matchup, but they do enough to cover.

    Duke vs. Florida State Prediction: Duke +14.5

