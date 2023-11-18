    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Colorado vs. Washington State Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Colorado vs. Washington State

    With the Cougars listed as 4.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 62.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Colorado vs. Washington State matchup? This Pac-12 contest will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET from Pullman, WA.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    317 Colorado Buffaloes (+4.5) at 318 Washington State Cougars (-4.5); o/u 62.5

    10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 17, 2023

    Gesa Field, Pullman, WA

    TV: FS1

    Colorado vs. Washington State Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 56% of bets are on Colorado. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Colorado Buffaloes Game Notes

    Shedeur Sanders was 22-for-35 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday’s 34-31 loss versus Arizona. He also had 13 rushes for 29 yards with one touchdown.

    Sanders deserved credit for a gritty performance where he kept his team competitive throughout the contest. In the end, Arizona had the last opportunity to score. Colorado struggles with penalties and other missed opportunities, but Sanders is mostly blameless when it comes to the Buffaloes’ shortcomings. Sanders has thrown for a whopping 3,144 yards and 26 touchdowns this season.

    Washington State Cougars Game Notes

    Cameron Ward was 34-for-59 passing for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 42-39 defeat against California. He also had 14 rushes for six yards with one touchdown.

    Ward’s arm ignited once again Saturday, although his defense was unable to hold off the Bears. The Cougars fell off after a dynamic start, caused primarily by inconsistent defense and a predictable offensive playbook that other defenses were able to exploit. Despite those issues, Ward his still tearing it up in the Pac-12, with 3,131 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also has six rushing touchdowns to his credit.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Colorado’s last 5 games when playing Washington State

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Colorado’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Washington State

    Washington State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Colorado

    Washington State is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Colorado

    Colorado vs. Washington State Betting Prediction

    Take the under, which is 6-2 in Colorado’s last eight games against Washington State, which includes a 4-1 mark in the last five meetings. The under is also 6-1 in the Cougars’ last seven games when facing an opponent from the Pac-12 South Division. Finally, the under is 6-2 in the Cougars’ last eight games played on a Friday.

    Colorado vs. Washington State Prediction: UNDER 62.5

