Colorado vs. Utah Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Colorado heads to Salt Lake City to face unranked Utah at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday on the Pac-12 Network. Can the Utes cover the 20.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Colorado vs. Utah betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Colorado is 4-7 straight up this season and 6-4-1 against the spread. Their best win came against TCU and their worst loss came against Stanford.

Utah is 7-4 straight up this season and 6-4-1 against the spread. Their best win came against USC, and their worst loss came against Oregon State.

Colorado vs. Utah Matchup & Betting Odds

193 Colorado Buffaloes (+20.5) at 194 Utah Utes (-20.5); o/u 46.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Utah Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 79% of bets are on Utah. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Colorado Buffaloes Game Notes

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders left the team’s last game with an upper-body injury, and he’s officially listed as doubtful for Saturday’s road tilt with Utah. Sanders has been having a breakout season for the Buffaloes as he’s thrown for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns, and run for 4 touchdowns as well.

If Sanders can’t play, Colorado will likely turn to 6’1” 200-pound freshman Ryan Staub. Staub completed only 5 of 14 passes for 56 yards in mop-up duty against Washington State last weekend. For the season, Staub has an abysmal QBR of 5.7 in two games of action.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes had a roller coaster of a game against Arizona last weekend. Barnes did throw for 320 yards and 2 touchdowns. But he only completed 31 of 53 passes and tossed 2 interceptions. Bryson Barnes has a total QBR of 55.7 this season, a figure that ranks tied for 82nd in the FBS.

Utes defensive end Connor O’Toole was one of the team’s few bright spots in their 42-18 loss to Arizona last weekend. In that game, O’Toole recorded 6 total tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 2 passes defended.

Colorado vs. Utah Betting Trends

Utah is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Colorado.

Utah is 14-10-1 ATS overall since the start of last season.

The over is 15-8 in Colorado’s games since the start of last season.

Colorado is 4-11 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Colorado vs. Utah Betting Prediction

Since starting the season 3-0, Colorado has now dropped to 4-7 straight up this season. The Buffaloes have an average scoring margin of -6.7 points per game, which ranks 93rd in the nation. The Buffs have 3 losses by double digits this season, and all of them have come on the road. The fact that Colorado star QB Shedeur Sanders will likely sit out this game lends even more credence to Utah’s case to cover.

The Utes are averaging 173.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks 39th in the FBS this season. The Buffaloes’ run defense has left a lot to be desired, as they are allowing 168.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks 90th in the nation. I like Utah’s chance to pound the ball down Colorado’s throat with the run game. The Utes’ defense should be able to handle the rest. I’m laying the points with Utah at home on Saturday.

Colorado vs. Utah Betting Prediction: UTAH UTES -20.5