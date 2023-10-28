    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Colorado vs. UCLA Week 9 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Paul Elliot
    Colorado vs. UCLA

    The Colorado Buffaloes head to Pasadena on Saturday to face the UCLA Bruins. With the Bruins listed as a 15.0-point favorites and the total at 61.0 points. Where is the value in this matchup? Keep reading for our Colorado vs. UCLA prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    173 Colorado (+15.0) at 174 UCLA (-15.0); o/u 61.0

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

    Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

    TV: ABC

    Colorado vs. UCLA Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Colorado. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Colorado Buffaloes Game Notes

    Colorado is coming off an extremely disappointing loss to Stanford in week 7 before their bye last week. Shedeur Sanders had a big day in the loss completing 33/48 attempts for 400 yards and 5 TD’s. Sheduer will need another big night, and the Buffs defense needs to improve if they want to knock off #23 UCLA.

    UCLA Bruins Game Notes

    UCLA improved to 5-2 after their 42-7 route against the Stanford Cardinals. Carson Steele ran for a game high 76 yards on 20 carries and a recorded three scores. The Bruins’ rush defense was outstanding in the win, limiting the Cardinals to only 24 rushing yards.

    Colorado is 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 away games.

    UCLA is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games versus the Colorado.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games for the Bruins.

    Colorado vs. UCLA BETTING PREDICTION

    Colorado enters this contest off a much-needed bye week, while UCLA looked impressive in their win last Saturday against Stanford.

    I like the Over here, UCLA is going to be able to move the ball at will against a Colorado defense that has really struggled. UCLA defensively has been great allowing just 15 ppg on the year, however I think Colorado has enough weapons offensively to push this game over the total.

    Colorado vs. UCLA Prediction: Over 61

